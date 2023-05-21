Brittney Griner’s first home game since being released from unjust detainment in a Russian prison was always bound to be special. The Phoenix Mercury, though, are going above and beyond to ensure Sunday’s marquee matchup with the Chicago Sky proves a homecoming for Griner no one will ever forget.

As part of the festivities welcoming Griner back to the desert, the team is giving out shirts to all fans in attendance on Sunday that bear her now-iconic quote about returning to basketball in Phoenix.

“I also want to make on thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘Thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

Griner wrote the above on December 16th, 2022, in her first public statement after returning to the United States.

She was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport on February 17th of last year after law enforcement found her carrying a vaporizer cartridge that contained hashish oil, an illegal substance in Russia. Griner was ultimately convicted of drug charges over the summer and sentenced to nine years in prison, eventually being transferred to a Russian penal colony. President Joe Biden announced on December 8th that she had been released from detention as part of a prisoner swap involving Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

An eight-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Brittney Griner certainly looked the part in Phoenix’s season-opening win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks. The Mercury and Sky tipoff Griner’s long-awaited return to Footprint Center at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.