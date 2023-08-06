The Phoenix Mercury have had a roller coaster of a season. What was supposed to be a celebration of the return of Brittney Griner has quickly turned into a disappointing season. The team fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard and have dealt with injuries to Griner and Diana Taurasi. They have also not had Skylar Diggins-Smith this season as she has been out on maternity, although they did receive some shocking allegations from her this past week. Griner had been out for the past couple of games as she focused on her mental health. But the Mercury received good news this week when it was revealed that Griner would return to the lineup against the Seattle Storm. In a related move, the Mercury cut Liz Dixon who had been on a 7-day hardship contract as per Jesse Morrison of The Next.

While it's been a whirlwind of a season for the Mercury, it's been a whirlwind of a rookie season for Liz Dixon. She went undrafted in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Mercury signed Liz Dixon to a training camp contract but she was one of the final cuts before the start of the regular season. The Mercury brought her back on a hardship contract but cut her after two days. Dixon was signed by the Connecticut Sun where she remained for a month before they ultimately cut her. The Mercury then brought Dixon back on a 7-day contract.

Dixon has appeared in 11 WNBA games this season, seven with the Mercury and four with the Sun. She has averages of 3.8 minutes per game.