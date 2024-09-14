In a well-deserved move, the Phoenix Mercury secured their future with G/F Sophie Cunningham with a contract extension through the 2025 season. The 28-year-old has spent her full six-year career with Mercury, joining Phoenix as a second-round pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. Cunningham shared her feelings about the contract via a statement through the Phoenix Mercury.

“Phoenix has become my home away from home, and I am so thrilled to be in the Valley and continue to get to play in front of the best fans in the W – the X-Factor,” said Cunningham. “The investments Mat is making in our organization are unmatched, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of what we are building here, on the court and in the community.”

Cunningham played 129 games with the Missouri Tigers, her home state, from 2015 to 2019. The 2016 SEC Freshman of the Year and three-time First-Team All-SEC has played 179 games with the Mercury, including 89 starts. The sharp-shooting wing has scored 1,372 career points with 246 career 3-pointers.

Diana Taurasi, Nate Tibbetts on a rebounding Phoenix Mercury team

The two team leaders are Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. The duo has a combined 29 years of experience in the WNBA. Cunningham spreads the floor and is known for her three-point shooting.

The 2023 Mercury team did not make the playoffs, the first time Phoenix had not reached postseason play since 2012.

A likely playoff matchup this year with the Connecticut Sun hasn't been a great matchup for the Mercury. Phoenix is also not playing well since the All-Star Break, posting just a 4-8 record. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts acknowledged the team isn't playing well.

“We haven't played very good basketball here lately there's no hiding and ducking that,” Tibbetts said. “I think we've had three very productive days, we had a great shoot around today. I feel like whatever we were in, we're kind of coming out of… it's obviously easy and fun when you're playing well, but when you struggle, it's like you get to see what your team is made of.”

Mercury legend Diana Taurasi isn't worried.

“I'm just really focused on what's tomorrow, what this team needs to do to make a playoff push because we have it in us,” Taurasi said. “All my energy, all my attentions towards that, towards making sure, you know, we're, we're on track and, and this next week go into, into the playoffs, that's my mindset.”

With three games left in the 2024 regular season, there's still time for the Mercury to get better despite only winning three of their last 10 games.