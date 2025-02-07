The WNBA free agency has had its moments, as the Satou Sabally sweepstakes were on between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty. Although the latter team had her sister, Nyara, on the team, the older sister eventually chose Phoenix. After Sabally planned a shocking Dallas Wings departure, the franchise “cored” her, giving Sabally a 1-year extension.

In between her meetings with both franchises, she ultimately chose Phoenix. Days before, the Mercury traded for Alyssa Thomas, who is an All-WNBA and All-WNBA defensive player as well. Not to mention, she's won her share of Gold Medals with Team USA. Unfortunately, it came at Natasha Cloud's expense, as she was traded in Thomas's deal.

Also, Cloud even said she would give up her apartment to Sabally if she joined the Mercury. With Thomas in and Cloud out, the newest Mercury forward reflected during Tuesday's introductory press conference.

“We were in the locker room together with Phantom (BC) and Unrivaled,” Sabally said. “I think that she (Natasha Cloud) will find her spot. She was super supportive of my decision to come to Phoenix. I spoke to her, and Alyssa Thomas. And I was like ‘Alyssa Thomas?' Yes, let's do this.

“She's been such a legend. She was a vet that I hated in my rookie season because she demolished us and I hated it but now getting to play with her, I can't wait for that so I'm super excited. Obviously, I was interested in Phoenix before, but her saying yes, it's just like, OK, we have like-minded people that are on the same page, so let's do this together.”

How did Satou Sabally join the Mercury?

Because the Wings “cored” Sabally, she could only be traded for another team to acquire her. From a franchise perspective, it was smart for Dallas to do. However, for the Mercury, they didn't have to give up too much. They did send Sophie Cunningham, Kiki Herbert Harrigan, Rebecca Allen, Cloud, and the 2025 No. 12, 19 picks away. For an All-Star, it's impressive.

Still, they acquired Sabally, center Kalani Brown, and guard Sevgi Uzun from Dallas. Much of, if not all of the work came from Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren. After he took over for Jim Pitman during the 2023 season, he took on his first full offseason.

While he met with Sabally during that time, she was still under contract with the Wings. Even so, U'Ren wanted to see who might be available in the next year or 2. He also explained during Sabally's introductory press conference about what he was doing, to prepare for a moment like this.

“Well, Satou was a restricted free agent last year, so we were able to meet with her during that period,” U'Ren said. “Obviously she remained in Dallas. All I meant by that was when I took the job and you canvassed the landscape of the league in terms of talent that might be available, she was a name we kind of focused on for obvious reasons.

“In terms of her talent, her skill set, her youth, and so that's really what I meant. We were fortunate enough to get to last year, didn't work out, but hopefully, that made an impression and maybe gave us a chance, this cycle.”

Satou Sabally sees more than just the Mercury team

Joining Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper is a massive upgrade. However, there's more to her signing than just the star power. It's the way the franchise takes care of their players.

For starters, the Mercury unveiled the new $100 million practice facility. Instead of sharing one with the Phoenix Suns, they now have their own. A move like this prompted a major upgrade for a majority of teams. The Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries unveiled their new facilities going into 2025.

The precedent remains the same: Phoenix cares about its players. Also, Sabally is intelligent, herself. She explained that Unrivaled is the perfect avenue for WNBA and collective bargaining agreement discussions. The 5th year forward has plenty of playing, but business experience.

She explained more of how those off-the-court efforts can be felt in the entire WNBA.

“It's super important and I think someone like me, I've only considered organizations that are full into development and investment of women's basketball,” Sabally said. “Our CBA negotiations are coming up this year, so I think it's important that players push toward the organizations that want everything for them.

“We put in so much and organizations put in so much so that should be a match. Even just being here in these facilities seeing how you're already being treated as a professional and not as a semi-pro, that's a big difference. I think that will also just translate into the results that you would get from players' experience.

“I was just more drawn to an organization that wants the same for me as I want to put on the court.”

The Mercury keeps establishing a standard for their players

It's no secret that some of the greatest WNBA players have worn a Mercury jersey. From Diana Taurasi to Brittney Griner, there's been a plethora of elite players wearing the jersey and representing the city. For players like Sabally who want to put themselves as the face of the franchise, she's willing to do whatever it takes.

“I'm like a sponge, I want to soak everything in,” Sabally said. “That fuels me, and that drives me because I feel I can't let anyone down while wearing a Phoenix Mercury jersey. It comes with pride, it comes with history and legacy, I take that seriously. I've watched BG and Diana play for years, and those are people I've looked up to.”

Again, the Mercury's standard is championships and a legacy. Two of the best players in WNBA history played for the same team, at the same time. Sabally can write her legacy and be a part of Phoenix's history, for years to come.