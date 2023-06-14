PHOENIX — Mercury center Brittney Griner suffered a hip injury and did not return in the second half of the team’s 83-69 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Griner appeared to suffer the injury in the first quarter. She did not check in for the final six minutes of the second quarter and did not start for the Mercury in the second half.

Coach Vanessa Nygaard said the team had not received an evaluation yet on Griner’s hip in postgame interviews.

Brittney Griner finished with nine points on 1-of-5 shooting and two rebounds in nine minutes.

The Mercury fell to 2-6 and have lost three of their last four games.

Guard Sophie Cunningham repeatedly said “enough is enough” about the team’s start.

“I’m ready to catch a rhythm with our team,” Cunningham said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Our vibe has got to change, our energy has got to change…eventually things will turn around, but it’s part of the process.”

Phoenix trailed by as many as 21 points against the Storm, who went on a 12-0 run to start the second quarter and did not look back.

The Mercury were led by Cunningham, who had a game-high 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

For just the fifth time in her career, Mercury legendary guard Diana Taurasi went scoreless. She missed all six of her shot attempts, including four in the first quarter, in 22 minutes.

Griner is the team’s leading scorer at 21 points per game. She is also averaging 6.5 rebounds.

The Mercury will return to play Friday against the Washington Mystics in Washington, D.C.