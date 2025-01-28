The dominos continue to fall in the 2025 WNBA Free Agency, this time with Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury. On Tuesday, the Mercury traded for the All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Thomas was an unrestricted free agent, but the Connecticut Sun “cored” her, giving her a one-year extension.

Additional details of the trade have not been released. She made her mark with the Sun as one of the best players in its franchise. Thomas helped Connecticut reach six consecutive semifinal births, with two WNBA Finals runs (2019, and 2022 respectively). After former head coach Stephanie White went to the Indiana Fever, this was the second domino to fall.

The trade comes as a bit of a surprise, but it doesn't. After all, Mercury center Brittney Griner is testing free agency for the first time in her career. Following two consecutive pay cuts, she might want to test her value. That uncertainty, mixed with the potential Diana Taurasi retirement has Phoenix not playing the waiting game.

Although Thomas is on a one-year deal, she brings many assets to the franchise. For starters, she earned six all-defensive team nods in her career. Not to mention, she is the league's all-time triple-double leader with 11 in the regular season and four more in the postseason. Thomas brings an all-around game on both sides of the ball, something Phoenix could use.

Mercury added Alyssa Thomas in a trade

Throughout the 2024 WNBA season, the Mercury had the offensive firepower. However, they struggled mightily on defense, especially on the boards. Phoenix was 11th in rebounds per game with 32.3. Although Thomas isn't a monster rebounder, her 6'2 frame puts her at an advantage against guards and even some forwards.

Even if Griner and Taurasi don't come back, a trio of Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Copper, and Thomas makes up a very versatile Big 3. They can switch, score, facilitate, and defend at high levels. Luckily for Thomas, she won't have to be the main offensive engine like she was in Connecticut.

However, there's a lingering concern. How will she fit into head coach Nate Tibbetts's offensive system? Phoenix attempted the fourth-most threes in the league. Thomas doesn't take threes, or any shot outside of the free-throw line. While Cloud and Copper are capable three-point shooters, teams could leave her all alone and force her to make a play on the perimeter.

Regardless, she's proven to be effective offensively, and durable. The newest Phoenix forward played all 40 games in 2023 and 2024. Not to mention, she played roughly 36 and 32 minutes per game in those seasons, respectively. At the end of the day, the Mercury are obtaining an elite two-way forward who can establish the offense, and be the offense.

Her defense will be a welcome sight, as Phoenix hopes to get back to its championship ways in possibly a new era.

Overall trade grade: A-