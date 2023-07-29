To say that Brittney Griner has been through so much over the past few years would be a complete understatement. The Phoenix Mercury star's time in a Russian prison is well-documented as it became one of the most gripping storylines not only for the world of sports but in the political scene as well. While we offered our support to Griner during her incarceration as the United States government did all it could to facilitate their release, it was Griner alone who suffered through that horrific experience.

You have to commend this woman for returning to the WNBA as soon as she did once she finally got released from prison and was able to return to US soil. However, there's no denying that this traumatic ordeal has had a significant impact on her, and it will likely continue to do so for the years to come.

On Saturday, the Mercury announced that the 32-year-old has opted to skip the team's upcoming road trip due to mental health concerns. Phoenix offered their unwavering support to their star:

“The Mercury fully support Brittney [Griner] and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return,” the team’s statement read (h/t Wilton Jackson of SI).

To be clear, the Mercury did not say that Brittney Griner's current situation stems from her time in Russia. We are also unsure if she's dealing with some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder or any mental condition after that terrible ordeal that saw her spend no less than 293 days in a Russian penitentiary.

Griner will now miss the Mercury's games against the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever. The Mercury are currently 10th in the league with a 6-17 record. In 20 games played this season, the 6-foot-9 center has posted averages of 18.2 points on 57.5 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per contest.