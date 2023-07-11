Phoenix Mercury visits Las Vegas Aces for a WNBA clash! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Mercury-Aces prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Phoenix (4-14) will come out with a punch after securing a hard-fought victory over the Sparks last timeout. The Mercury will try to put an end to their suffering against the Aces, who have beaten them in the last six faceoffs.

Las Vegas (17-2) is back in the winning column after securing a 113-89 demolition job against the Minnesota Lynx. The Aces will try to start another run of wins here at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Here are the WNBA NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mercury-Aces Odds:

Phoenix Mercury: +17.5 (-108)

Las Vegas Aces: -17.5 (-118)

Over: 169.5 (-113)

Under: 169.5 (-113)

How to Watch Mercury vs. Aces

TV: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, AZ Family Sports Network 44

Stream: WNBA League Pass, Mercury Live,

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why The Mercury Could Cover The Spread

The struggling Mercury, with a 4-14 season record, will face a tough challenge when they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Aces on Tuesday. If they want to reach eighth place in the table and positions in the Playoffs, they must raise their level of play as soon as possible, but the question is whether that will be enough after such a disastrous start to the championship.

Phoenix desperately needs a win to turn their season around. Despite their win over the LA Sparks with a score of 78-72 on Sunday, they have lost nine out of their last eleven games. In the conference, they hold a disappointing 2-10 record. On the statistical front, the Phoenix Mercury average 77 points per game on 45 percent shooting (which places them last in the conference), while allowing 85.2 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting.

Leading the scoring for the Mercury this season is Britney Griner, who averages 19.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. Despite the team's struggles, basketball legend Diana Taurasi continues to perform well, ranking second on the team with 13.0 points per game. Alongside Griner and Taurasi, Sophie Cunningham is the team's third double-digit scorer, and Michaela Onyenwere contributes 1.8 assists per game. The Mercury shot 31.1 percent from beyond the arc and 79.6 percent from the free-throw line. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot 34.9 percent from deep and grab an average of 29.6 rebounds per game.

Unfortunately, Phoenix will likely be missing Skylar Diggins-Smith due to personal reasons. This absence may further impact the team's offense, which has been stagnant lately, averaging only 75.3 points per game in their last ten outings. Phoenix will need the likes of Moriah Jefferson, Sug Sutton, Shey Peddy, and Megan Gustafson to increase their scoring averages.

Why The Aces Could Cover The Spread

The Las Vegas Aces continue to dominate the league as they sit comfortably in first place after 19 matches. With an impressive record of 17 wins and only two losses, they are undoubtedly the team to beat. As the defending champions, their goal is to retain the title, and they are determined to secure home-field advantage throughout the Knockout phase by finishing at the top of the table.

In their last six matches, the Aces have secured four victories, defeating the Indiana Fever (88-80), New York Liberty (98-81), Connecticut Sun (102-84), Dallas Wings (89-82), and Minnesota Lynx (113-89). Their only loss during this period came against the Dallas Wings on the road. Although the Aces had the upper hand for most of the game, the Wings surprised everyone by mounting a strong defense in the final quarter and securing the win. Despite suffering their second loss of the season, they quickly bounced back with a remarkable performance, led by Kelsey Plum's 40 points in a win against Minnesota.

In their upcoming match against the league's weakest team, the Aces have a chance to bounce back from their previous setback. Given their determination and talent, it is highly anticipated that they will make amends for their recent loss. Statistically, the Las Vegas Aces have been impressive, averaging 93.6 points on 50.3 percent shooting while allowing only 78.9 points on 42.2 percent shooting by their opponents.

With a remarkable 17-2 record, the Aces enter this game as heavy favorites. Furthermore, this contest marks the final Commissioner's Cup contest for both teams, with the Aces having already secured the Western Conference bid for the Cup Final. The Aces have already proven their superiority over their upcoming opponents this season, defeating them 99-79 in Phoenix on June 21.

The Aces have been dominant against Western Conference teams, boasting an impressive 9-1 record. Their depth is a significant advantage, with four players averaging double figures in scoring this season. Notably, All-Star Candace Parker, who ranks fifth on the team in scoring, further strengthens their roster. A’ja Wilson leads the team in scoring with 19.4 points per game and is a dominant presence on the boards, averaging 9.3 rebounds in the last ten outings. Jackie Young is another key contributor, averaging 19.2 points and 4 rebounds. Kelsey Plum adds to their offensive firepower as the third double-digit scorer, while Chelsea Gray contributes 3.4 rebounds per game. The Aces shoot 38.2 percent from beyond the arc and maintain an impressive free-throw shooting percentage of 82.1. Defensively, they limit their opponents to 33.9 percent shooting from deep and grab an average of 34.8 rebounds per game.

While Kelsey Plum's availability may be uncertain due to illness, the Aces have displayed solid defense, holding opponents to an average of only 78.8 points per game in their last ten outings. With their potent offense and strong defensive capabilities, the Aces are poised to assert their dominance once again in this matchup. Plum, if she plays, could capitalize on a favorable matchup against Phoenix's weak backcourt defense, while guard Jackie Young could also shine with a standout performance.

Final Mercury-Aces Prediction & Pick

In making the Mercury-Aces prediction and pick, despite big odds, the Aces are surely going to secure this win. Moneyline bets for the Aces should be put on immediately. However, be sure to check Kelsey Plum's availability before placing any bet on the handicap odds. If Plum plays, go for the Aces; if she is absent, bet on the Mercury. Make sure to place a bet on the over line as well.

Final Mercury-Aces Prediction & Pick: Over 169.5 (-113)