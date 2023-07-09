The Minnesota Lynx visit the Las Vegas Aces WNBA! Catch the WNBA odds series here, featuring our Minnesota Lynx-Las Vegas Aces prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Las Vegas (16-2) continues their good season, but their nine-game winning streak was just recently cut. The Mercury hopes to get a breath of fresh air as they work to secure their third home win in nine games.

Minnesota (9-9) is on a roll, getting a five-game active win streak with just two losses in the last 10 games. The Lynx will need to prove their mettle as they have another home game against last year's champs.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Las Vegas Aces-Minnesota Lynx Odds:

Las Vegas Aces: -13.5 (-113)

Minnesota Lynx: +13.5 (-113)

Over: 171.5 (-113)

Under: 171.5 (-113)

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx

TV: N/A

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Las Vegas Aces Could Cover The Spread

The Las Vegas Aces continue to dominate the WNBA as the best team in the league. With only two losses in 18 games, they boast a remarkable +255 point differential for the season. Sitting atop the Western Conference and the entire league, they maintain an impressive winning ratio of 88.9%.

In their most recent game against the Dallas Wings, the Las Vegas Aces suffered a narrow 80-78 loss. The game nearly went into overtime as Chelsea Gray made a clutch basket with one minute remaining. However, Natasha Howard drew a foul and converted two free throws, securing the win for the Wings. Despite the loss, all five Aces starters scored in double figures, providing strong offensive contributions. However, Alysha Clark and Kiah Stokes failed to make an impact off the bench, combining for zero points and six rebounds.

This matchup marks the third meeting between the Aces and the Wings this season. In their previous encounter on June 19, the Aces dominated with a 93-62 victory. Jackie Young led the Aces with 24 points, while Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 18 points. Within the conference, the Aces boast an impressive 8-1 record. They lead the Western Conference with an average of 22.4 assists per game, with Chelsea Gray leading the team with 6.4 assists.

Over the last 10 games, the Aces have been highly successful, with their only loss coming in their most recent game. They average 93.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals, and 4.6 blocks per game, while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

For the season, the Las Vegas Aces average 92.6 points on 49.8% shooting, while allowing 78.4 points on 41.8% shooting. They shoot 37.7% from beyond the arc and 82.5% from the free-throw line. Defensively, they hold opponents to 33% shooting from three-point range and grab an average of 34.9 rebounds per game.

A’ja Wilson leads the Aces with an average of 19.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while Jackie Young contributes 19.3 points and 4 rebounds. Kelsey Plum is another double-digit scorer, averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray adds to the team's success and grabs 3.5 rebounds.

Unfortunately, Kelsey Plum and Riquna Williams are currently out of the lineup as they recover from short-term injuries.

Why The Minnesota Lynx Could Cover The Spread

The Minnesota Lynx are having a somewhat average season, but their record is sufficient to secure them the seventh spot in the playoffs. In the standings, they sit ahead of Chicago, Los Angeles, and Indiana, making them the third-best team in the Western Conference, trailing behind today's visiting team and Dallas.

In their most recent game against the Phoenix Mercury, the Minnesota Lynx emerged victorious with a score of 75-64. The Lynx grabbed 28 defensive rebounds and 10 offensive rebounds. They committed 15 turnovers but made up for it with 12 steals and four blocks. It was a collective effort from the Lynx, as five players scored in double digits. They went on a 14-point scoring run and held a lead of as much as 24 during the game.

Over their last 10 games, the Lynx have performed well, winning seven and losing three. They average 81.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.9 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game, while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game during this stretch.

For the season, the Minnesota Lynx are averaging 79.9 points on 42.3% shooting, while allowing 82.8 points on 42.2% shooting. They shoot 30.9% from beyond the arc and 82.8% from the free-throw line. Defensively, they hold opponents to 35.7% shooting from three-point range and grab an average of 35 rebounds per game.

Kayla McBride leads the Lynx in scoring with an average of 13.1 points per game. Napheesa Collier has been in exceptional form over the last 10 games, averaging 25.4 points for Minnesota. Diamond Miller is another player who consistently contributes double-digit points, and Tiffany Mitchell grabs 3.3 rebounds.

Against Western Conference teams, the Lynx have a 7-4 record. They rank sixth in the WNBA with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game, with Jessica Shepard leading the team in averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

Unfortunately, the Lynx have several notable players sidelined. Aerial Powers, Jessica Shepard, and Tiffany Mitchell are out due to injuries, while Natalie Achonwa is absent for personal reasons.

Final Las Vegas Aces-Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Pick

Minnesota will be able to cover the spread due to Kelsey Plum's absence. Las Vegas would be able to secure the win but back the Lynx for the bonus points.

Final Las Vegas Aces-Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Lynx +13.5 (-113), Over 171.5 (-113)