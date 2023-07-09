The Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury battle in the WNBA! Catch the WNBA odds series here, featuring our LA Sparks-Phoenix Mercury prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Los Angeles (7-11) is on a four-game losing streak and just captured three wins in the last 1o games. The Sparks will need to prove their mettle as they have another road game.

Phoenix (3-14) continues their disappointing season as they got a 75-64 losing effort to Minnesota. The Mercury hopes to get a breath of fresh air as they work to secure their third home win in nine games.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: LA Sparks-Phoenix Mercury Odds:

LA Sparks: +1.5 (-118)

Phoenix Mercury: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury

TV: N/A

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Why The LA Sparks Could Cover The Spread

The Los Angeles Sparks will aim to end their three-game road losing streak as they face the Phoenix Mercury.

In their previous game against the Atlanta Dream, the Los Angeles Sparks suffered a 90-79 loss. The Sparks shot 42.6% from the field, making 29 of their 68 attempts, and converted 6 of 22 three-pointers. From the free-throw line, they made 15 of 22 shots (68.2%). They secured 33 rebounds, with 4 coming on the offensive end, and recorded 20 assists. Defensively, they forced 8 turnovers and tallied 3 steals. Four players scored in double digits for the Sparks, with Nneka Ogwumike registering a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Azura Stevens also achieving a double-double with 16 points and 12 boards.

For the season, the Los Angeles Sparks are averaging 78.9 points per game on 42.1% shooting, while allowing 81.6 points per game on 45.6% shooting. In Western Conference matchups, they hold a 6-6 record. Los Angeles has a 4-4 record in games decided by a margin of 10 or more points. The upcoming game will be the third meeting between these teams this season. The Sparks emerged victorious in their last matchup on June 3, winning 99-93, with Lexie Brown leading the way with 26 points. In their last 10 games, the Sparks have a 3-7 record, averaging 75.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game, while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points during that span.

Nneka Ogwumike leads the team in scoring with an average of 19.8 points and 3.1 assists per game, while Lexie Brown contributes 13.3 points and 2 rebounds. Jordin Canada adds 13 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.8 steals. Dearica Hamby provides 2.1 assists. The Sparks shot 31.4% from beyond the arc and 80.1% from the free-throw line. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot 32.3% from three-point range and grab an average of 32.3 rebounds per game.

The Los Angeles Sparks have several players absent for this match, including Lexie Brown, Layshia Clarendon, Chiney Ogwumike, Nia Clouden, Jasmine Thomas, and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Why The Phoenix Mercury Could Cover The Spread

The Phoenix Mercury currently holds the worst record in the Western Conference and the entire WNBA, with only three wins in 17 games played. While there is still a long way to go in the season, Phoenix must begin to string together wins if they want to contend for a playoff spot.

In their most recent game against the Minnesota Lynx, the Phoenix Mercury suffered a 75-64 loss. The Mercury secured 30 rebounds, with 25 on the defensive end and 5 on the offensive end. They also recorded 19 turnovers but made 5 steals and 3 blocks. Overall, they shot 37% from the field, converting 23 of their 61 attempts. Defensively, the Mercury allowed the Lynx to shoot 43% from the field on 28 of 65 shooting. Michaela Onyenwere was the only bright spot for the Mercury, getting 24 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Brittney Griner had 12 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Against Western Conference teams, the Mercury have a 1-10 record, and they are 0-8 against opponents with a winning record. For the season, the Phoenix Mercury are averaging 76.9 points per game on 44.9% shooting, while allowing 85.9 points per game on 44.2% shooting.

Brittney Griner leads the team in scoring with an average of 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while Diana Taurasi contributes 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. Sophie Cunningham is another double-digit scorer. Over the last 10 games, Michaela Onyenwere has averaged 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for Phoenix.

The Mercury shoots 31.2% from beyond the arc and 79.3% from the free-throw line. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot 34.7% from three-point range and grab an average of 29.2 rebounds per game. In their last 10 games, the Mercury have a 2-8 record, averaging 76.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game, while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Skylar Diggins-Smith remains sidelined for the Phoenix Mercury.

Final LA Sparks-Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Pick

Phoenix will definitely work against the Sparks' roster reduction. Especially with a great guest at the Footprint Centre, Phoenix will show off in this match.

Final LA Sparks-Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Mercury -1.5 (-104), Under 162.5 (-110)