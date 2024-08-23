ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Atlanta Dream. Our WNBA odds series has our Mercury Dream prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Mercury Dream.

The Olympic break has given the Atlanta Dream a chance to start fresh in this 2024 WNBA season. The Dream were 7-17 at the break. After returning from the four-week midseason interruption, the Dream are 3-0. Moreover, they're 3-0 against teams with winning records. The Seattle Storm, Connecticut Sun, and Phoenix Mercury are all above .500. The Dream have defeated each of them. It helps that Atlanta was hosting all three games, but home court was less of a factor than the Dream's proven players, Jordin Canada and Tina Charles, making important plays and providing production at both ends of the floor. The Dream look freshly energized and focused, a team which has turned the page and discovered how to play well together.

Atlanta's three-game winning streak coming out of the Olympic break has lifted the Dream to a 10-17 record. Atlanta is now just one game behind the 11-16 Chicago Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA. With 13 games left in the regular season, Atlanta has a legitimate chance of overtaking Chicago, but the Dream have to catch Chicago before it can think about passing the Sky and moving into the No. 8 playoff spot. This is a big game for the Dream, who need to continue to show that they are a completely new team and are not going to lose steam.

Here are the Mercury-Dream WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mercury-Dream Odds

Phoenix Mercury: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -154

Atlanta Dream: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mercury vs Dream

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury got hammered by the Dream in the second half of Wednesday's meeting between the two teams. In a scheduling quirk, the Merc and Dream play again two days later. The Mercury have been a better team than the Dream for most of the season, so after losing to Atlanta and not having to travel at all for the next game, the Mercury — in addition to being physically fresh — should be extra motivated to play better, make adjustments, and ultimately win. It should be noted that Phoenix is more of a pregame favorite (-3 points) to win this game than it was for Wednesday (-1.5 points). The odds of the Dream beating the Mercury twice in 48 hours are low.

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta is a transformed team. You can see it on the court. What also helps is that Atlanta is in the middle of a long homestand, not having to play any road games in the first week and a half since the Olympic break. That has translated into a fresh team which is not only hungry but physically vibrant and strong in ways we just didn't see in June or July. The team which went 7-17 is no longer evident or on display. This is a new team with more health and more intensity. That matters a lot.

Final Mercury-Dream Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mercury, but this game remains too close to call. Pass on this one.

Final Mercury-Dream Prediction & Pick: Mercury moneyline