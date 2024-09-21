ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx. Check out our WNBA Playoffs odds odds series for our Mercury-Lynx prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mercury Lynx.

The New York Liberty were the best team in the WNBA this regular season, and the Minnesota Lynx were a close second. Minnesota has actually been the best team in the W since the Olympic break. The Lynx were 17-8 when the break arrived. They won 13 of 14 after the break to move to 30-9. They lost Game 40 only because they had nothing to play for and rested their key players in a loss to the last-place Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx have been near-perfect over the past month of basketball. They became a lot better upon acquiring Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics. Their lineups and rotations fit really well together. They have an elite defense with length, versatility, and power. Napheesa Collier gives them the elite scorer any top team needs, but there are plenty of proven role players who do their part and create the distribution of roles every championship team must have.

If any team can stop the Liberty from winning the WNBA title in the next month, it's Minnesota. The Lynx will be favored to make the WNBA Finals, and most WNBA watchers will be surprised if Minnesota is not in the championship series a few weeks from now.

The Phoenix Mercury might be arriving at the end of an era. Diana Taurasi, one of the greatest women's basketball players who has ever lived, is 42 years old. A two-decade career is a spectacular achievement for a legend of the game. Time eventually comes for everyone, and this seems to be the end of the line for one of the most decorated athletes in WNBA history. Taurasi did not play extended minutes at the Olympics. A player who was so consistent and reliable in a leading superstar role is no longer carrying the freight for her team. Kahleah Copper is now that player for the Mercury. Phoenix has looked like an old, slow team without the vigor and depth needed to compete at the highest levels of the WNBA. Everyone will pick Minnesota to sweep this series. The question is if Phoenix can keep games close enough to cover the spread.

Here are the Mercury-Lynx WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Mercury-Lynx Odds

Phoenix Mercury: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +370

Minnesota Lynx: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 158.5 (-112)

Under: 158.5 (-108)

How To Watch Mercury vs Lynx

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury haven't absolutely needed to win their recent games. They knew they were in the playoffs. They didn't have anything to prove. This team has therefore had a few weeks to basically recharge and tune up for this playoff series. You're going to see a completely different Phoenix team, one which will catch everyone by surprise and play this game very close.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx have been the best team in the WNBA over the past month — not the full season, but certainly since the resumption of play after the Olympic break. Their lineup fits like a glove and their defense is going to make it hard for the slower, older Mercury to operate in halfcourt sets.

Final Mercury-Lynx Prediction & Pick

Minnesota is 20 points better than Phoenix. Take the Lynx.

Final Mercury-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Lynx -10.5