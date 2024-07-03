The Phoenix Mercury take on the Dallas Wings. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Mercury-Storm prediction, odds, and pick.

The Mercury (9-10) enter this game on a two-game skid but has won 3 out of their last 5 games. Their success has been largely driven by the stellar play of Kahleah Copper, who’s averaging an impressive 21.8 points per game. Brittney Griner continues to be a force in the paint, contributing 20.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while anchoring the defense with 1.3 blocks.

On the other side, the Wings (4-15) are eager to bounce back from recent struggles where they have lost 9 out of their last 10. Despite their record, Dallas boasts a potent offense led by Arike Ogunbowale, who has historically dominated against Phoenix, averaging 23.8 points in 17 career matchups. The Wings will also look to Natasha Howard who has shown significant improvement this season to help Ogunbowale get past the Mercury on Wednesday.

Key to this matchup will be the battle between Phoenix’s shot-blocking prowess and Dallas’ 3-point shooting. If the Wings can effectively space the floor and neutralize Griner’s interior presence, they could pull off the win. However, the Wings’ home-court advantage gives them a chance to get back on track in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mercury-Wings Odds

Phoenix Mercury: -5 (-110)

Dallas Wings: +5 (-110)

Over: 170 (-110)

Under: 170 (-110)

How To Watch Mercury vs. Wings

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Fubo TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Phoenix Mercury are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

The Mercury’s offensive firepower is simply too potent for the Wings to contain. Kahleah Copper has been on an absolute tear, averaging 21.8 points per game and ranking third in the league in scoring. Her ability to create her own shot and finish at the rim will be a nightmare for Dallas’s perimeter defenders.

Complementing Copper’s perimeter threat is the dominant interior presence of Brittney Griner. Her size and skill in the post will likely overwhelm the Wings’ frontcour. Griner’s ability to score efficiently and protect the rim gives Phoenix a significant advantage in the paint.

While Dallas boasts the explosive Arike Ogunbowale, who has historically torched the Mercury (averaging 23.8 points in 17 career matchups), Phoenix’s team defense has improved significantly this season. They’ll likely employ a variety of defensive schemes to limit Ogunbowale’s impact and force other Wings players to step up.

The Mercury also hold an edge, having already defeated Dallas 97-90 in their previous encounter this season. This confidence, combined with their superior 9-10 record compared to Dallas’s struggling 4-15 start, gives Phoenix a mental advantage heading into this matchup.

The Wings’ injury woes, potentially missing key players like Satou Sabally and Maddy Siegrist, will likely hinder their ability to keep pace with a healthy and in-form Mercury squad.

While Dallas will undoubtedly put up a fight on their home court, the Phoenix Mercury’s combination of star power, improved team chemistry, and favorable matchups should propel them to victory in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dallas Wings are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night.

The Wings have the league’s second-best scorer in Arike Ogunbowale, averaging an impressive 23.7 points per game. Ogunbowale has historically dominated against the Mercury, averaging 23.8 points in 17 career matchups. Her ability to take over games, especially on her home court, will be a significant factor in Dallas’s favor.

The Wings’ home-court advantage at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, cannot be understated. The energetic crowd and familiar surroundings will provide an extra boost to the team’s performance, particularly in crucial moments.

Despite their current 4-15 record, the Wings have shown flashes of brilliance this season. The emergence of Natasha Howard as a potential Most Improved Player candidate demonstrates the team’s growth and depth. Her improved play could be the X-factor that tips the scales in Dallas’s favor.

The Mercury’s 9-10 record suggests vulnerability, especially on the road. The Wings can capitalize on this by pushing the tempo and exploiting any fatigue in the Mercury’s lineup. The Wings could have a full roster at their disposal. This depth, combined with the motivation to improve their record, gives Dallas a strong chance to overcome Phoenix in what promises to be an exciting and closely contested matchup.

Final Mercury-Wings Prediction & Pick

The Mercury, led by the dynamic Kahleah Copper and the imposing presence of Brittney Griner, will look to exploit their offensive firepower. However, they’ve struggled on the road, averaging a -2.9 point differential this season. The Wings, with home-court advantage and the explosive Arike Ogunbowale at the helm, have a strong chance to secure a victory. Ogunbowale’s historical success against Phoenix could be a key factor. In a close contest, the Wings will edge out the Mercury in a high-scoring affair, capitalizing on their home crowd’s energy and Phoenix’s road struggles to cover the spread.

Final Mercury-Wings Prediction & Pick: Dallas Wings +5 (-110), Over 170 (-110)