Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham has been making waves both on and off the court. On Tuesday night, Cunningham and her team secured their 14th playoff appearance in 16 seasons with a 74-66 victory over the Atlanta Dream. But it's not just her on-court performance that's grabbing attention. Last week, Cunningham's pregame outfit went viral, sparking a mix of reactions on social media, per Foxnews.

The Outfit Controversy

Cunningham's “Love Island”-inspired dress, which revealed her summer tan lines, drew criticism from some fans ahead of the Mercury’s game against the New York Liberty on August 26. Despite the mixed reviews, Cunningham embraced the buzz with humor. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she revealed that the outfit was actually selected by her mom. “I was just talking to someone, and I was like, ‘Actually my mom picked that outfit out,’” Cunningham laughed. “I had no idea it would stir up so much controversy.”

This incident reflects a broader trend in the WNBA, where players' off-court fashion choices are becoming increasingly significant. Sophie Cunningham sees this as a positive development, highlighting the growing interest in the players’ personal styles. “I think it’s super cool that people are interested in what we do off the court now. Our tunnel fits have become a fashion show,” she said.

Upcoming Fashion and New Partnerships

Cunningham’s pregame fashion statements are set to continue. She hinted at a “feisty” new outfit for the upcoming game against the Washington Mystics. “I have a new fit that I haven’t done before, and it’s actually representing Quest,” she teased. Cunningham recently teamed up with Quest Nutrition to promote its new lineup of protein-packed snacks. She emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition for athletes and appreciates Quest’s commitment to both taste and health.

Phoenix will face off against Washington on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, and Cunningham’s latest fashion choice is sure to be a highlight.