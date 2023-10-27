First revealed during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, players have been looking forward to any and all news about the upcoming Snake Eater remake. Now, players have received said news, as Konami has revealed the first Metal Gear Solid 3 (MGS3) Remake in-engine gameplay look.

The MGS3 remake in-engine look was first uploaded on the Konami YouTube channel and highlighted the game's appearance in Unreal Engine 5. The in-engine look highlighted scenes from the game's first mission, where Snake was tasked with rescuing a Russian defector. In said mission, Snake had to go through a jungle, filled with crocodiles, snakes, and Russian soldiers to arrive at the rendezvous point.

The video showed off quite a few things. For example, it showed the effect the muddy water had on Snake. Unlike in the original game, the mud and dirt stuck to Snake, making him appear dirty. It even showed the muddy water dripping from his body. The video also highlighted the upgraded foliage, the flowing water physics, and even the dirt crumbling from the ledge Snake was hanging onto. What's even more incredible was how detailed they made the various animals in the game.

Other than the graphics, the video also showed some MGS3 remake gameplay. The video showed Snake peeking around a corner, which will help when sneaking around. Speaking of sneaking around, the video also showed Snake crawling through the grass, before aiming at a soldier. It also highlighted Snake's close-quarters combat skills when went to grab a Russian soldier. The video even featured Snake's ability to change uniforms to properly camouflage himself. They featured the Leaf Camouflage and Squares Camouflage in particular. This is a very integral gameplay mechanic in the game.

After showing off scenes from the first mission, they also gave a sneak peek at a later mission. This mission happens on the mountainside, littered with trenches, weapon installments, and a patrolling helicopter. They didn't show much from this mission, but it was likely to show off a drastically different area of the game. This is where the video ended. Other than a look at some MGS3 Remake gameplay in-engine, the video didn't reveal much info about the game.

That's all the information we got from the MGS3 Remake In-Engine Gameplay video. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We still don't know when the game's release date is.