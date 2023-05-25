Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Missed the recent live stream? No worries. Here’s everything that was announced during the recently concluded PlayStation Showcase held on May 2023.

The live stream showed off quite a few games coming to the PS5. Some of these games were already rumored to be on the show, while others were games we didn’t expect. So, without further ado, let’s go through everything that was announced during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

Fairgame$

The live stream started with a CGI reveal trailer for Fairgame$. From the reveal trailer, we can guess that this game is a team-based heist shooter with each team vying for the price. Players have a wide arsenal of weapons and equipment to choose from in their heist. Not only that, but they can also actively attack and hinder other teams. Not much information is available yet other than this trailer, so look forward to more information in the future.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers is a third-person co-op shooter coming to PlayStation 5 and PC this year. It is a sequel to Helldivers and an upgrade to the previous game’s twin-stick shooter gameplay. Teams of up to four players can team up together to fight against the many dangers of the galaxy. They have at their disposal various weapons and stratagems that can easily turn the tide of any battle.

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum is a first-person shooter with a focus on spell-based combat. Players take control of Jak, a member f the Order of the Immortals. They must fight back against Sandrakk, the Tyrant of Rasharn and Grand Magnus of the Order of Masks, and prevent him from taking over Lucium.

Players can now pre-order the game on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Ghostrunner 2

A sequel to the well-loved game, Ghostrunner 2 is coming out this year as well. Players once again take control of Jack as he fights against the new enemies outside of Dharma Tower. Players will once again slice, dice, and parkour their way to victory. The team teases that the game will have enhanced gameplay mechanics, new features, and more.

Phantom Blade 0

Phantom Blade Zero is a new action RPG coming to PlayStation 5. It features a lot of Chinese martial arts, as well as steampunk themes. It features a very deep and dark art style, along with fast-paced combat that is very dynamic and free-flowing. Players take control of a Dark Raider, exiled by “The Order” as he travels a journey of vengeance, while uncovering the world’s darkest secrets.

Sword of the Sea

From the artist behind Abzu, The Pathless, and Journey comes Sword of the Sea for the PlayStation 5. This game is an exploration game where players travel throughout the land on a flying sword. Players must ride their Hoversword and explore the remnants of an ancient world, while also doing tricks and shredding halfpipes scattered throughout the world. This atmospheric exploration game is great for those who just want to relax and sit back.

The Talos Principle 2

Yet another mind-boggling and beautiful puzzle game is coming to PlayStation 5 later this year through The Talos Principe 2. Players once again take control of a robot as he explores a desolate landscape, devoid of any human beings. They must solve various puzzles, explore a vast world, and contemplate life itself. If you enjoyed the first game, you will definitely enjoy this one.

Neva

From the creators of Gris comes Neva, a story of a woman who must raise a teenage wolf. While this may seem like a simple premise, it is anything but. The world the woman and the wolf reside in is rapidly dying, and as such the woman and wolf must bond together to survive. The game will have platforming and puzzles, as well as combat against monstrous enemies. Players will be able to experience all this while enjoying the game’s traditional animation and beautiful music.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

This open-world RPG is the latest in the Cat Quest series and is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2024. Players take control of a purrivateer as he explores the Purribean swarming with Pi-rats. It is up to the player what he decides to do, but their goal is ultimately the Northern Star, a mythical but long-lost treasure.

Foamstars

Foamstars is an upcoming team-based third-person shooter that’s coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The main feature of this game seems to be its foam mechanics, which players can shoot to create cover and fortresses. Not only that, but players can also travel fast on the foam they have placed down. If anything, this feels very similar to Splatoon, just with some extra features.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire is a role-playing game coming to the PlayStation 5 this year. Players take control of Jot, the titular Plucky Squire, on his journey to rid the land of a nasty villain. The only thing is, he knows he is in a storybook, and because of this he has gained the power not only to travel through the storybook’s pages but also the outside world. Players must travel through both the 2D and 3D worlds to help Jot save the (book’s) world.

Teardown

While Teardown isn’t really a new game (it is available on Steam), it’s still a big announcement that the game is coming to PlayStation 5 later this year. This voxel-based heist game has ad players tearing down towers, destroying walls, and stealing safes. Now, players can do it on the PlayStation. The developers plan to include the PC version’s modding community in the console release, as the modding community for Teardown is easily some of the most creative and passionate.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Perhaps one of the biggest, if not THE biggest announcement in this showcase, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is finally coming. Rumors about this MGS3 remake have been flying around recently, and it would appear that they were right. Not much was shown in the trailer, other than Snake traveling through the forest, as well as the titular Snake Eater song. Fans of the game and series are definitely happy with this news.

Additionally, the MGS Master Collection Volume 1 is coming to PlayStation 5 this Autumn. This collection includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty, and the original Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater.

Towers of Aghasba

Towers of Aghasba is an action-adventure builder game coming to PlayStation 5 in 2024. Players must run, glide, swim, and explore the world, all while gathering materials and building large settlements. The game is still in its early Beta stage, so stay tuned for more news in the future.

Final Fantasy XVI

Although Final Fantasy XVI’s release date is already widely known knowledge, this trailer is still a welcome addition. It shows off more of the game’s Eikon battles, some combat gameplay, as well as some story tidbits form the Dominants themselves.

Alan Wake 2

Yet another big announcement was for the release date for Alan Wake 2 on PlayStation 5. The game comes out on October 17, 2023, and includes the titular character, as well as a female police officer. The game seems to involve switching between the two characters throughout the game. Players also don’t need to play the first game to enjoy this one.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes out on October 12, 2023, on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with preorders now available. The trailer shows off a look at the game’s gameplay, which shows off Basim’s parkour and fighting skills.

Revenant Hill

Revenant Hill is an upcoming game for the PlayStation 5 that has players take control of Twigs, a cat with a dream. Grow plants, eat mice, and cast magic in this cute sidescrolling game.

Granblue Fantasy Relink

Granblue Fantasy Relink will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this Winter 2023. The trailer shows off the game’s gameplay, as well as the addition of two well-known and well-loved characters: Zeta and Vaseraga.

Street Fighter 6

The Street Fighter 6 trailer focuses on the player’s character as he travels to various locations, learning more about martial arts from the game’s wide roster.

Ultros

Ultros is a psychedelic sci-fi side-scrolling exploration adventure game coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2024. Players must explore The Sarcophagus, the giant cosmic uterus of Ultros, and figure out just why they are trapped in an eternal loop.

Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy, dubbed as the supposed “Genshin Impact Killer” back in 2021, is now coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 this summer 2023. This open-world cyberpunk open-world RPG with multiplayer elements has been going strong since its launch on PC and Mobile and is now on its way to console.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

The sequel to the well-loved role-playing hack-and-slash game is coming to PlayStation 5. This Single-player, narrative drive action-RPG has players deciding their own fate as they explore the game.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2

Coming to PS VR2 in late 2023 is Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2, a sequel to the previous game with the same title. Nothing much was shown in the trailer other than the release window.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

The trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR mode showed Leon going through the game’s first part, complete with using the knife to parry the Chainsaw. No release date was revealed for the VR Modee.

Arizona Sunshine 2

The well-loved VR Zombie shooter is finally receiving a sequel, letting players kill zombies alongside their lovable dog companion.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crossfire: Sierra Squad is an arcade-action FPS coming to PSVR2 this Summer 2023. Players can play solo or in groups of two to take on the game’s numerous missions.

Synapse

Originally announced back in February, Synapse is finally coming to PSVR2 on July 4, 2023. This physics-based shooter allows the player to use 1:1 telekineses motion control to move around boxes and barrels to take down their various enemies.

Marathon

Marathon is a new sci-fi PVP extraction shooter from the creators of Halo and Destiny. Nothing much is known about this game, other than the fact that it is sci-fi and that it is an extraction shooter.

Destiny 2

Right after the launch of its collaboration with PlayStation, Destiny 2 release the teaser trailer for The Final Shape, with a showcase scheduled for August 22, 2023.

Concord

Concord, a new PVP multiplayer first-person shooter is coming out on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024. Other than the fact that the game seems to happen in space, not many details are available for the game.

Gran Turismo Movie

Seemingly out of place in the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, the stream also showed a glimpse of the upcoming Gran Turismo Movie, as well as a release date of August 25, 2023.

PlayStation Accessories Sneak Peek

They showed off Project Q, the gaming peripheral that was the subject of leaks a few months back. They also showed off the PlayStation Earbuds, designed to give players only the best quality audio.

Spider-Man 2

Perhaps the game reveal is even bigger than the Metal Gear Solid one during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, the gameplay reveal for Spider-Man 2 has players in chills. The trailer showed off the player’s ability to switch between Miles Morales and Peter Parker as they chase down Lizard across New York City. The game will come out in the Fall of 2023 on PlayStation 5.

That’s everything that was announced during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. We will be sure to cover these games in detail once more information comes out. In the meantime, check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.