A disruptive and disrupted spring training is coming to a close for the New York Mets and Opening Day is a week away. A series of events turned a quiet camp around ahead of a season filled with high expectations.

The Mets knew the World Baseball Classic would cause a disruption. Many of their best players departed in the middle of camp to take part and represent their countries. That was expected and planned for.

However, major injuries to Edwin Diaz and Jose Quintana were unexpected. And suddenly, a veteran team going about the business of preparing for the season is now bracing for new challenges.

To that end, let’s examine the Mets’ biggest questions that still need answers before 2023 Opening Day.

3. Will David Peterson or Tylor Megill replace Jose Quintana in Mets starting rotation?

The Mets have been down this road before. In 2022, it was Jacob deGrom who was sidelined to begin the season and Tylor Megill filled his spot in the rotation. Then David Peterson stepped in when Megill and others, including Max Scherzer, went down.

Now, it’s Jose Quintana who’ll be sidelined after surgery to remove a lesion from his rib. Megill and Peterson each are back providing quality depth in the rotation this season, so who’ll get the opportunity to replace Quintana?

The answer should be Peterson. The left-hander was consistently good last season and played a big role in New York’s 101-win campaign. He’s rolled this spring, allowing just one hit (!) and no runs in 12 innings. His eight walks are alarming, but Peterson has shown the ability to pitch out of trouble.

Megill looked like an All-Star in April of 2022, but injuries sabotaged his season. He was roughed up in his most recent start this spring so his numbers, including 12 hits, 8 walks and a 1.67 WHIP in 12 innings, are not pretty.

Buck Showalter loves Megill’s stuff but Peterson is the better option and deserves the opportunity to take Quintana’s spot in the rotation. However, expect Megill to get an early turn since the Mets play eight straight days to begin the season and Showalter has spoken about using a six-man rotation the first week.

Both Peterson and Megill will play valuable roles on the 2023 Mets.

2. Who will earn final spots in Mets bullpen?

The Mets entered camp with five definites in the bullpen and three spots to fill. Now, Diaz, their most important reliever, is out for the season following knee surgery. And Brooks Raley, their top lefty, has been sidelined by a sore hamstring and may not be ready for Opening Day.

The release of Rule-5 pick Zach Greene and injuries to Sam Coonrod (lat) and Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow) have further depleted New York’s bullpen depth.

Veterans David Robertson and Adam Ottavino are locks to be on the 26-man roster, as is Drew Smith, who’s struck out 11 batters and allowed one run in six innings this spring. For now, we’ll include Raley, assuming he’s healthy.

John Curtiss is throwing really well after Tommy John surgery and should be another proven veteran who makes the team. He has struck out 11 in 6.2 innings and has a 1.05 WHIP in the small spring sample size.

"I'm happy with the results, but I'm happier with the process" John Curtiss talks about his solid spring after Tommy John Surgery: pic.twitter.com/R5lRRx46dv — SNY (@SNYtv) March 12, 2023

Tommy Hunter is a Showalter favorite and the veteran righty has not allowed a run in six innings of work. Count him in.

Stephen Nogosek was solid when called upon in 2022 and doesn’t have options remaining. So, it would appear he will start the season in Flushing despite a 5.40 spring ERA and 1.60 WHIP.

That leaves Jeff Brigham, Jimmy Yacabonis, and Dennis Santana likely vying for the final bullpen spot. Each has MLB experience and one would think each will pitch with the Mets this season, no matter who’s on the Opening Day roster. Santana, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins could be the favorite here, though Yacabonis has not surrendered a run in six innings this spring.

There’s also the chance Megill or Elieser Hernandez, who has not impressed at all in camp, could make the team in a long role.

1. Will Brett Baty or Mark Vientos make the Mets’ Opening Day roster?

It feels like the Mets will begin 2023 with each of their top prospects playing at Triple-A. Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio were already optioned to Syracuse. And it appears that Brett Baty and Mark Vientos will join them.

Expect the Mets to run it back with Darin Ruf as the right-handed hitting DH and Eduardo Escobar as the starting third baseman. At least to begin the season.

Brett Baty drives in a run with a single. He is hitting .500 in spring training. pic.twitter.com/NApKyea1Vu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 9, 2023

Baty has made a strong case to make the team, slashing .342/.468/.447 with a .915 OPS this spring. His defense needs work, but his bat is MLB-ready. He’d be on the roster if not for Escobar.

Vientos strikes out a lot (21 times in 52 spring at-bats) but leads New York with 11 RBI and has a .821 OPS. He’s no defensive whiz, but Vientos is a righty slugger who could replace Ruf should the veteran continue to struggle at the start of the season.