New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz isn’t ruling himself out for the 2023 MLB season just yet. When the pitcher suffered a torn patellar tendon during a celebration in the World Baseball Classic, it was largely assumed that he was done for the year. Following surgery, however, Diaz reportedly believes that he can return from the knee injury before the World Series.

A person close to Edwin Diaz told The Athletic that “there is some optimism” that the Mets closer could return in the 2023 MLB season. Diaz underwent surgery less than 24 hours after suffering the knee injury Wednesday. The 28-year-old has tried to convince friends that he will pitch again in 2023, The Athletic reports.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters that the typical timeline for the injury suffered by Diaz is eight months. Such a timetable would put Diaz on track to be ready in mid-November. A potential World Series Game 7 is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Pitcher Zach Eflin could give Diaz hope of returning sooner than expected. Eflin underwent patellar tendon surgery in late September 2021. Eflin was back on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies about six-and-a-half months later, starting a game on April 10, 2022.

A similar recovery could put Diaz in line to return for a playoff run.

Even if Diaz makes a speedy recovery, it remains to be seen if the Mets would put him back on the active roster this year. The closer signed a five-year, $102 million contract in November. It’s hard to believe he’ll be back on the mound this year.

The Mets hope Diaz can be part of a championship contender for years to come. New York’s closer was utterly dominant a season ago. Diaz recorded 118 strikeouts in 62 innings with a 0.90 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP. Diaz finished ninth in the 2022 NL Cy Young voting.

The Mets have MLB’s highest payroll and are considered to be among the top 2023 World Series contenders. New York signed Justin Verlander after losing Jacob deGrom in free agency.