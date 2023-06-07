The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a three game set Wednesday night! Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Braves prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Braves came back to win game one of the series 6-4. Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia had two-hit games. Marcel Ozuna and Sean Murphy had two RBI each, as well. Ozzie Albies started the scoring for the Braves by hitting a solo shot in the second inning. New York only had four hits on the night. However, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso made the most of theirs by going yard. Bryce Elder gave up four runs in the second inning, but the rest of his innings were scoreless to earn himself a win. He finished with eight strikeouts in six innings while allowing just the four runs. Raisel Iglesias notched his eighth save of the season.

Max Scherzer will take the mound for New York and Charlie Morton gets the ball for Atlanta.

Here are the Mets-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-176)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Mets vs. Braves

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Max Scherzer will give the Mets a chance to win almost every time he takes the mound. On the season, Scherzer has a 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. The Mets are 7-2 in games Scherzer has started and 4-0 in his last four starts. In those last four starts, Scherzer has thrown 25 innings, given up three earned runs on 16 hits and struck out 28. Scherzer has been throwing the ball really well, and the Mets need him to pitch well in this game if they want to get back in the win column.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Morton is having an okay season this year. He has a 3.62 ERA through 11 starts and 72 strikeouts. The Mets do not swing the bat very well, so Morton has a chance to have a really good game in this one. New York is batting .239 on the season, which is bottom-10 in the league. Morton does give up a few hits, but against the Mets, he should be able to limit a lot of the damage.

Atlanta is one of the better hitting teams in the MLB. With Ronald Acuna Jr, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Sean Murphy, their lineup is scary. If just two or three of those guys get hot at the plate the Braves will have a great opportunity to cover the spread. It is a tough matchup with Mad Max on the mound, but the Braves can easily put together a few runs.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick

This game could end up being pretty close. Max Scherzer has been pitching very well, but the Braves are a very tough matchup for him. It will come down to who wins between Scherzer and Atlanta's lineup. If Scherzer can pitch as he has been, I have confidence that the Mets will cover the spread and win this game.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Mets +1.5 (-176), Under 9.5 (-115)