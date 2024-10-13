The New York Mets finalized their roster for the upcoming National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team opted to go with one fewer pitcher, adding 2B Jeff McNeil to the roster and removing RHP Adam Ottavino, per SNY's Joe DeMayo.

Ottavino hasn't pitched since the regular season's doubleheader finale against the Atlanta Braves on September 30. It's been over a month since McNeil played due to a fractured wrist injury. Manager Carlos Mendoza noted the Mets wanted to get him at-bats in the Arizona Fall League over the past week, and he held up well during his rehab assignments.

Mets' roster change impacts for the NLCS

McNeil doesn't add much pop to the Mets' batting order, but the 32-year-old is a solid infielder and gives the team some added flexibility if needed in the outfield. Perhaps more situationally useful will also be having Luisangel Acuña as a pinch runner on the roster.

Game 1 between the Mets and Dodgers begins at 8:16 p.m. EST. The projected starters are Kodai Senga and Jack Flaherty. In his last start, Flaherty struggled against the San Diego Padres, allowing five hits, four earned runs, two home runs and one walk in 5.1 IP. The Dodgers went on to lose that game 10-2.

Senga, who has only thrown two innings since late July, returned to the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one home run and striking out three in those two innings. When asked about his preparation for facing Shohei Ohtani, the right-hander kept his cards close to the vest.

“I don’t think any pitcher would reveal how we’re going to approach an opposing hitter at this point,” he replied through a translator, via SNY.