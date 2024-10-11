New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil is making a rehab start for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League tonight, per Foul Territory.

On Wednesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said McNeil would play in the AFL Friday and Saturday to test his readiness by playing full games on back-to-back days, per Tim Healey of Newsday Sports.

“The Mets are looking to get Jeff McNeil at-bats in Arizona Fall League games.”

New York has already qualified for the National League Championship Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in four games. Kodai Senga appears to be the leading candidate to start in Game 1.

Mets red-hot October pushing them through postseason

The Mets have won five of their seven. In September, they went 17-9, earning them the final Wild Card seed despite being in a three-way tie with the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks (89-73). Whether it's Francisco Lindor hitting game-clinching grand slams or Pete Alonso walking up to American Pie, the Mets seem to have destiny on their side. Speaking of Lindor, Harrison Bader spoke highly of his big-hitting teammate.

“He’s poised. He is a cold dude. He is the coldest dude I’ve ever been around,” Bader said. “He’s colder than this champagne, baby.”

In Game 3, Sean Manaea pitched the game of his life and dedicated it to his late aunt Mabel, per SNYTV.

“That was for my Aunt Mabel,” Manaea said. “I just got a message that she had passed away earlier this morning. That game was for her.”

He allowed just three hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out six in seven innings pitched and spoke about the honor of pitching in front of Mets' fans to FS1.

“It's just such a huge, amazing honor,” Manaea said. “These fans have been so amazing all year. To go out there and pitch like that against the Phillies, unbelievable experience.”

In Game 1, it took more magic as the Mets scored five runs in an inning for the second time this postseason, per Sarah Langs.

“The Mets have scored 5+ runs in an inning twice this postseason (also in NLWCS G1). It’s the first time they’ve done so multiple times in a single postseason in franchise history.”

The Mets will face the winner of Game 5 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sunday, October 13.