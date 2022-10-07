Mets legend Mike Piazza’s 7-word response to a fan asking him to suit up in MLB Playoffs

The New York Mets head into their NL wild-card series against the San Diego Padres with a few notable injury concerns. In the case that they are looking for reinforcements for the series, Mike Piazza is ready to turn back the clock and play for his former team.

Piazza took to Twitter on Friday to send a motivational message to the Mets, as he noted that he wants them to “play as team, pull for each other, pick each other up and win together.”

Piazza was then asked by a fan if he can be the Mets’ designated hitter for Game 1 of their wild-card series clash with the Padres. The Baseball Hall of Fame catcher jokingly answered that he would do so “if some one can run for me.”

If some one can run for me. — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) October 7, 2022

Piazza called it a career following the 2007 season, and even as he is 15 years removed from his last at-bat in the majors, he may still have a little left in the tank to once again be a postseason hero for the Mets.

As mentioned, the Mets have been keeping a close watch on several players who have been dealing with nagging injuries as of late. For one, Starling Marte, who has not played in a game since Sept. 6 due to a fractured finger injury, was included in the Mets’ roster for their playoff series against the Padres.

The Mets are aiming to mirror their success from the 2015 season by orchestrating a deep playoff run this year.