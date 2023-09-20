The New York Mets are on the road to take on the Miami Marlins for a rubber match Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets have now won six of the nine games played against the Marlins this season. In those games, New York is batting .236 with nine home runs, and 38 runs scored. Jeff McNeil leads the team with 11 hits, four doubles, and one home run against the Marilns. Pete Alonso has hit three home runs, driven in seven runs, and scored seven runs in nine games played against the Marlins. On the mound, the Mets have a 2.71 ERA against the Marlins. To go along with that, they have a 1.18 WHIP, and 8.9 K/9. Four of their nine starts have been quality.

The Marlins are batting .222 against the Mets this season. They have hit eight home runs, 11 doubles, and scored 25 runs in the nine games played against the Mets. Luis Arraez leads the team with 16 hits in eight games played, but he has only diven in two runs, and scored four runs. Jazz Chisholm Jr is the leading home run hitter against the Mets with two. On the mound, the Marlins have a 4.10 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9. Only one of their nine starts have been quality.

Kodai Senga will be the starting pitcher for the Mets. Eury Perez will get the ball for the Marlins.

Here are the Mets-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+168)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-205)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mets vs. Marlins

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Kodai Senga has been the best pitcher on the Mets, and one of the top rookies in the MLB. He has a 2.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 191 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings. He has also already pitched twice against the Marlins already this season. In those games, Senga has thrown 11 1/3 innings, allowed just six hits, struck out 14, and he has a 1.59 ERA. Senga has had a lot of success against the Marlins this season, and that should continue in this game. If Senga can go six or seven strong, the Marlins will find a way to cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Perez has been a great rookie this season. He has a 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched. What makes this a great matchup for him is how Perez performs at home. When pitching in Miami, Perez has a 1.69 ERA, .184 oBA, and 55 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. Perez has had a lot of success at home, and he has only given up five home runs at home this season. The Mets are not a great hitting team, but they do use the long ball to their advantage a lot. If Perez can keep the Mets in the ballpark, and continue to pitch well at home, the Marlins will cover the spread.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic pitching matchup. It will be for years to come, as well. This is the first time Perez is facing the Mets, and the third time Senga is facing the Marlins. With this game being in Miami, and the Marlins being the underdog, I am going to take the Marlins to cover the spread.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-205), Under 7.5 (-110)