Bartolo Colon, the 2005 American League Cy Young winner, is reportedly retiring, per Bob Nightengale.

Colon, 50, was a fan-favorite during his time in MLB. He is remembered for crushing a home run against the San Diego Padres during his tenure with the New York Mets before the implementation of the universal DH. Although Colon played for many different teams in MLB, the Mets will reportedly hold a retirement ceremony for Colon on August 26th against another one of Colon's former teams, the Los Angeles Angels.

Bartolo Colon's career

Bartolo Colon carved out an impressive MLB career. His made his big league debut with the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) in 1997. After initially struggling with Cleveland, Colon found his footing in 1998 and turned into a key starting pitcher for the Indians. In 1999, he even finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

In 2002, Colon was traded to the Montreal Expos (now Washington Nationals) in a deal that sent future stars OF Grady Sizemore, 2B Brandon Phillips, and SP Cliff Lee to Cleveland.

Colon would end up with the Chicago White Sox in 2003, where he spent only one season before joining the Anaheim Angels (now Los Angeles Angels).

He struggled in 2004, his first season in Anaheim with the Angels. In 2005, however, Bartolo Colon would go on to win the AL Cy Young award.

After his tenure with the Angels came to an end in 2007, Colon spent time with the Boston Red Sox, White Sox (again), New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Mets, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers. He last appeared with the Rangers in 2018, but has since reportedly attempted to make an MLB comeback.

However, it seems that Bartolo Colon is now expected to officially retire from baseball after an impressive 21-year career.