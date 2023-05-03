Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Longtime MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon has made plenty of viral moments throughout his career. Now, Colon will throw out the first pitch for the New York Mets at Citi Field this weekend on May 7, against the Colorado Rockies, per Mike Mayer of Metsmerized.

‘Bartolo Colón will throw out the first pitch on May 7 at Citi Field. The 7-year anniversary of his home run.’

Colon pitched in the MLB from 1997 until 2018 and played for 11 different teams. Some of Colon’s best years were with the Mets between 2014-2016. He was an All-Star in 2016 while posting a 15-8 record and a 3.43 ERA.

Colon has been out of the MLB since 2018, but he finished his career with a 247-188 record and 2,535 strikeouts.

The fun part about Bartolo Colon is that the first pitch will be on the 7-year anniversary of his viral home run against James Shields and the San Diego Padres.

May 7, 2016: Bartolo Colon hits his first career MLB home run. pic.twitter.com/B6snjDZelm — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) May 7, 2021

This clip will forever be remembered by baseball fans everywhere. As it turns out, James Shields allowed the home run and was ultimately traded in the deal that brought Fernando Tatis Jr. to San Diego.

Nonetheless, there should be plenty of Mets fans rushing to see Colon throw out the first pitch, and we can only imagine how many times this home run will be played on the big screen at Citi Field and on the broadcast. It will be interesting to see if Colon can still throw a strike.

The Mets are second in the National League East despite dealing with a flurry of injuries, but the World Series expectations have not gone anywhere.