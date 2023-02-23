The New York Mets have made loud noises in the offseason with a number of head-turning moves. At the end of the day, the Mets are going to be judged based on what they will accomplish in the upcoming 2023 MLB season, and for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, everyone on the team is aware of the lofty expectations people have for New York.

“Everybody knows their mission, everybody knows what is expected of us,” Brandon Nimmo said (h/t the MLB Network).

From an individual standpoint, Brandon Nimmo himself has pressure to deliver the goods for the Mets. After all, the team just signed him to a massive 8-year $162 million deal back in December after the 2022 MLB season in which he slashed .274/.367/.433 and recorded 16 home runs and 64 RBI across 673 plate appearances.

Of course, the Mets have also loaded up their pitching staff, adding future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander and Japanese sensation Kodai Senga to a group that already features Max Scherzer and signing them to multi-year deals. On offense, the Mets signed catcher Omar Narvaez and, as mentioned earlier, gave Brandon Nimmo a hefty extension deal.

Brandon Nimmo and the Mets are looking to go deeper in 2023 than in 2022 when they reached the MLB playoffs but got flushed out in the Wild Card Round by the San Diego Padres in only three games.

Over at FanGraphs, the Mets, who finished a very close second in the National League East Division behind the Atlanta Braves with a 101-61 record in 2022, are projected to go 93-69 in 2023.