Jeff McNeil will miss what's left of the 2023 MLB season. The New York Mets moved him to the IL with a left elbow sprain, and it turns out he has a partially torn UCL. As of now, McNeil doesn't plan to have surgery this offseason. He said he will have a PRP injection to help the recovery process. Mets manager Buck Showalter also said McNeil should be good to go by spring training.

Losing Jeff McNeil for the remainder of the season is pretty inconsequential, considering the Mets have four games left and have long been eliminated from playoff contention. Of course, the team hopes McNeil will make a full recovery in the offseason, but he has plenty of time to do so.

For McNeil, it's fortunate that it's a partial tear of his left UCL. For one, he's right-handed, so he doesn't need that elbow for throwing. Second, a full tear and full reconstruction of the UCL usually carries a year-long recovery.

Still, this injury is just a reflection the Mets' 2023 season as a whole. New York is 72-86 on the year, 30.5 games back from first place in the NL East.

McNeil's season has been disappointing by his own personal standards as well. After hitting .326 with 39 doubles in 2022, McNeil's average dropped to just .270 over 156 games. Considering he is primarily a contact hitter, that's not the production New York wanted out of him.

2023 was the first season of a 4-year, $50 million contract McNeil signed in January. He's still a Met for the foreseeable future, unless New York decides to trade him, as they did with many others at this year's trade deadline.