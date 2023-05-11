Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The New York Mets are seriously struggling, as they lost their fifth straight series on Thursday with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. Speaking on the state of his team after the loss, Mets manager Buck Showalter was honest with his insight.

‘It’s tough because we know our guys are capable of better offensively.’#Mets manager Buck Showalter reacts to the club dropping their fifth straight series after falling to the Reds on Thursday, 5-0 pic.twitter.com/foVtCdeWj3 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 11, 2023

“It’s frustrating for everybody, especially the players…you gotta look at the past in order to not repeat it, we gotta figure it out…it’s frustrating for the guys, but at the same time you have the chance to do something everyday.”

It has certainly been a frustrating stretch for the Mets, as they are 3-7 in their last 10 games and find themselves at 18-20 and fourth in the NL East. Nevertheless, Showalter makes sure to emphasize that a short memory is necessary, as everyday is an opportunity to get right back on track.

“You gotta make your luck sometimes.”

That was the final sentiment that Showalter gave, and it speaks to the down morale surrounding the Mets right now. It doesn’t seem like anything is going right, so the Mets skipper is pressing on any positive note to be able to look on the bright side.

Looking ahead, the Mets will open a four game set on the road against their rival Washington Nationals on Friday. It will be a perfect opportunity to not only get back in the swing of things, but gain bragging rights over a divisional opponent. Expect Buck Showalter to stay happy go lucky in order to rejuvenate a Mets clubhouse that seems to be down in the dumps.