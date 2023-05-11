It has continued to go bad to worse for the New York Mets in the early stages of the 2023 season.

The Mets had a golden opportunity on Thursday to string together a winning streak for the first time in three weeks. Instead, they came away with a 5-0 road defeat against the Cincinnati Reds.

As has been the case all season long, the Mets failed to get much going with runners in scoring position in their series finale against the Reds, logging a mere one hit in such in-game situations.

As noted by SNY’s Twitter account for the Mets, Buck Showalter’s squad dropped its fifth series in a row on Thursday. The previous time that New York lost five series in a row was 11 years ago.

The Mets have not come away with a series win since their three-game road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last month.

Not much has gone the Mets’ way as of late. For one, they have already been shut out a league-high seven times in the 2023 campaign. The NL East side was shut out just eight times in the entirety of the 2022 season.

The Mets, who currently sit in fourth place in the NL East standings with an 18-20 record, will now look ahead to a four-game road series against the Washington Nationals beginning on Friday.