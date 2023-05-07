The Chicago White Sox have put on quite a clinic at the plate in the finale of their three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds built a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the White Sox responded by opening up the floodgates in the second inning.

Hanser Alberto put the White Sox on the scoreboard in the second inning with a two-run home run. Chicago did not look back from there, as it wound up scoring nine more runs in the inning.

Gavin Sheets put the finishing touches on the historic inning with a three-run home run that provided the AL Central side with a commanding 11-2 lead over the Reds.

Gavin Sheets caps off an 11-RUN 2nd Inning for the @WhiteSox! (MLB x @CapitalOne) pic.twitter.com/3XD4JyYWfj — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2023

As noted by ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter, the White Sox’s 11 total runs scored in the second inning against the Reds are tied for the third-most in a single inning in team history. The last time that the White Sox scored at least 11 runs in one inning was 71 years ago when they tallied 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning of their road matchup against the Philadelphia Athletics on June 10, 1952.

The White Sox's 11 runs scored in the 2nd inning are tied for 3rd-most in any inning in franchise history. The last time they scored more than 11 runs in an inning was on June 10, 1952 against the Philadelphia Athletics. pic.twitter.com/EAmE8RxBEF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2023

The White Sox have continued to turn their season around as of late. They came away with wins in four out of their previous six contests.

Chicago will soon turn its attention to a four-game road series against the Kansas City Royals beginning on Monday.