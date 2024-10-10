The New York Mets advance to the National League Championship Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS series, 3-1. Clinching the series in Game 4 also marks the first time the Mets have won a series at home in 24 years, and it's also the first time they've won a series at Citi Field in 16 years. Moreover, all this emotion got to outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who started crying as he advanced to the NLCS for the first time in his career.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, this victory seems bittersweet considering Nimmo had just lost his grandmother a few days ago. This moment will surely be one of those times he will never forget, until the next series starts.

NLDS Game 4: Mets def. Phillies, Mets win series 3-1

Francisco Lindor's clutch grand slam in the sixth inning effectively won the NLDS series for the Mets, with Edwin Diaz finishing off the Phillies by striking out Kyle Schwarber with two runners aboard. In a season full of clutch swings, Lindor's grand slam might have become his most memorable so far.

After this series, the Mets will rest for three days before facing the winner of the other NLDS series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are in the same predicament as the Phillies, and they'll try to keep their season alive against the Padres with all the momentum in the world.

Additionally, the NL East champions also have other things to cry about. The Phillies fell short in October once again, this time to the wild-card round winner. Moreover, the team seems to have gone backward year after year, after falling short in the 2022 World Series and choking a 3-2 series lead in the NLCS in 2023.

Besides Brandon Nimmo crying for joy, the Mets also have to celebrate signing Francisco Lindor to a ten-year, $341 million contract in the 2020 offseason. Based on his postseason performance, signing him was probably the team's best investment in years.

Now, the question is, how far can the Mets go this postseason?