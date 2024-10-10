The New York Mets advanced to the NLCS on Wednesday, as a Francisco Lindor grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Mets a 4-1 win over their division rival Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4. This win is the latest notch in an incredible run for the Mets, who have rallied from 11 games under .500 to being one of the final four teams standing in the league.

After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed his gratitude towards his organization.

“This is unbelievable,” Mendoza said. “This is unbelievable. Humbling. I'm looking around, it's like a dream come true. We've gotta give the credit to the players, to the coaches, the whole organization. It wasn't easy, a lot of adversity, ups and downs and we never gave up. I knew I had really good players, I knew we had really good people here that want what's best for this organization, and here we are man. It's like a movie.”

The Mets are starting to seem like they have nine lives in these playoffs. They clinched a berth in the postseason with an impossible comeback win against the Braves in Game 161 of the regular season, which they pulled out with some more heroics from Lindor.

In the Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets were down to their final two outs of the season when Pete Alonso mashed a three-run shot to send them through to the Division Series.

It will be interesting to see if the Mets can keep all of their momentum, especially late in games. They will need another heroic effort from both their lineup and their pitching in the next round, as they will take on either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers finished with the best record in the NL in the regular season, and the Padres have been one of the hottest teams in the league during the second half.