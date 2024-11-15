The New York Mets are firmly in the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes. With the richest owner in baseball, Steve Cohen, stroking the checks, fans know they could get the 26-year-old on a massive contract. Cohen and team president David Stearns have a meeting scheduled with Soto but a different front office member made headlines Friday. Joseph Reboyras of Primera Hora caught up with special assistant to Stearns, Carlos Beltran, about the Soto sweepstakes. MLB.com translated the report.

“Former Mets star Carlos Beltrán, who now serves as a special assistant to president of baseball operations David Stearns, spoke with reporters Wednesday during a charity pickleball tournament in Puerto Rico (per Primera Hora) and said he thinks the team is ready to go ‘full blast' to sign superstar free agent Juan Soto.”

Soto had a career year in his one-season stop with the Yankees. Hal Steinbrenner has a meeting with the right fielder as well, so he could be in The Bronx for an extended stay. But their crosstown rivals are ready to spend and the Mets fans are ready to welcome Soto to Queens.

The Red Sox have also thrown their hat in the ring for Soto. David Ortiz believes Soto can take over for him as an iconic slugger for Boston. Wherever he lands, it will change the World Series odds tremendously.

Are the Mets the best fit for Juan Soto?

The Mets had a magical 2024 season. With dead money on the books going to Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, James McCann, and a few others, they were not able to spend as much last winter. Their slapped-together rotation and so-so lineup combined to reach the NLCS. The team will look very different in April, with or without Soto.

Pete Alonso is also a free agent and might not be returning to the Mets. After starting his career with a bang, Alonso has not been the consistent star the team needs. Soto is exactly that and could be the new slugger in orange and blue. If they cannot land the 26-year-old, they may pivot back to the older Alonso.

The Yankees would not have reached the World Series without Soto, who stroked 41 homers in the regular season and carried the team while Aaron Judge slumped in October. They are in a position to give Soto the $600 million it will likely require to bring him back. The Mets are too and this could turn into an all-time bidding war between the rivals.