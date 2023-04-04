Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Mets’ pitching woes continue. With Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana already injured, Carlos Carrasco got beaten badly by the Milwaukee Brewers in a 10-0 loss. His performance left a suspicion that he wasn’t at full health but the veteran righty claims he is A-OK.

Carrasco lasted completed four innings and gave up five earned runs. His pitch velocity was not where it usually was, as his fastball was two miles per hour slower than usual. He said that his elbow is feeling healthy and that he’s not worried about his velocity dip, according to Anthony DiComo of the MLB website.

“I pay attention to my velocity,” Carlos Carrasco said after the Mets’ loss at American Family Field, via the MLB website. “I want to know where I am. This is the first game. We have more games to come, and I’ll just get them from there…Listen, we are human beings. We’re going to get tired. Not every time we’re going to throw 93-plus.”

The Mets need Carrasco to be reliable as a depth piece for a team headlined by very old stars on the mound. The loss to the Brewers was far from just his fault, but the way he lost was a bit worrisome given his history of injuries. Hopefully for New York, he can bounce back in his next start.

This past offseason, the Mets pondered trades for Carrasco. If he isn’t able to bounce back from a below-average season, his time in New York could be over soon.