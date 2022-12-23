By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Mets pulled off the heist of the century when they signed Carlos Correa this offseason. Correa was already reportedly heading to the San Francisco Giants. After his initial press conference was called off, though, everyone was shocked when news broke out of Correa heading to Queens. The move immediately paid off, as the Mets reportedly got around $1 million in ticket sales when Carlos Correa signed with them, per Jon Heyman.

The Mets already made a massive move in the offseason, signing AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander after Jacob deGrom’s departure. In addition, they already kept a bunch of their star free agents in Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, and Kodai Senga. Now, they get one of the best players from this year’s FA class in Correa.

With Correa’s arrival in New York, the Mets are once again considered as preseason favorites to win it all. This was also the case last season after their major acquisitions of that year. Unfortunately, despite the hot start, New York failed to bring home the title. They lost the division crown to the Braves at the last moment, and then were booted out of the Wild Card Round by the San Diego Padres.

The Mets are hoping that Carlos Correa will be the piece that puts them over the top. Their hitting core remains unchanged, which is probably a good thing. They were one of the best hitting groups in the league, after all. Adding Correa’s hitting and defense will only make this lineup even stronger.