By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Mets can officially call Carlos Correa their latest signing after he underwent a physical on Thursday in the Big Apple. But after seeing the whole fiasco with the infielder and the San Francisco Giants, the Mets made sure to treat Correa like absolute royalty. Per Jon Heyman, the organization actually flew Correa first class on a private jet from Houston to NY for his medical examination.

Of course, the Giants found something they didn’t like in Correa’s physical earlier this week, and within a matter of hours, super-agent Scott Boras found his client a new contract, inking a 12-year, $315 million deal. San Francisco basically ghosted the veteran after abruptly canceling his introductory press conference, despite Correa being all dressed with his family ready to leave a Bay Area hotel. Brutal.

But for the Mets, Carlos Correa is a tremendous addition and just caps off what has been a phenomenal offseason so far. Steve Cohen is spending big and now, he’s got arguably the two best Puerto Rican big leaguers around occupying the left side of the infield. Correa is expected to play third base as Francisco Lindor is the everyday shortstop at Citi Field.

Correa joins Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, and Kodai Senga as the most notable newcomers to the Mets. They also managed to re-sign Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Adam Ottavino. This team is absolutely stacked and should undoubtedly be contending for a World Series in 2023. Carlos Correa will definitely help out in that regard and he’s evidently happy to be a Met.