By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

A physical for shortstop Carlos Correa will take between 24-48 hours for the New York Mets to review, a sign that can have Mets fans nervously sweating after Correa’s failed deal with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency, according to a Thursday tweet from MLB Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo.

“There is nothing with him that is currently any sort of medical issue,” Boras told DiComo.

Correa signed a 12-year, $315 million deal from the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency. Scott Boras worked out a deal with Cohen in Hawaii over a “four or five-hour waiting period” following a “difference of opinion” in Carlos Correa’s physical with the Giants.

“I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time.'” Boras told the Athletic. “‘We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.’”

Giants Vice President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi admitted to a difference of opinion in a Wednesday statement, furthering the initial concern over Correa’s deal after San Francisco postponed his introductory press conference.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination,” Zaidi said. “We wish Carlos Correa the best.”

Correa is expected to move to third base and play alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor, who signed a 10-year, $341 million deal with the Mets after he was traded from the Cleveland Guardians just months before.

The Mets now have a payroll of just above $384 million and luxury tax payments exceeding $111 million after the done deal, ballooning their total payroll to a staggering $495 million. Spotrac put their 42-man total payroll at just above $297 million, putting them $66 million higher than a New York rival in the Yankees and $103.4 million over the Philadelphia Phillies.