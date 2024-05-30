The New York Mets are getting hammered on the field and skewered in the headlines, as they continue their free fall in the National League. Wednesday's bad optics tornado, which saw relief pitcher Jorge Lopez have a meltdown after being ejected and throw his glove into the stands, feels like rock bottom.

In his postgame comments, it sounded as if Lopez labeled the Mets as the “worst team in the whole f***ing MLB.” Both the veteran right-hander and the team's manager are speaking further on the matter.

“We have standards here,” Carlos Mendoza said Thursday, per SNY, after New York designated Lopez for assignment following the incident. “When you're not playing well, guys will show emotions. There's frustrations. But there's a fine line. Yesterday, he went over the line. We're not going to tolerate that…I wasn't happy, obviously, let's move on from that.”

Lopez, who surrendered two runs on two hits in the Mets' 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, was tossed after saying something to the third base umpire. He further unraveled from there and is now looking for new employment. He took to social media to take accountability for his actions, while also clarifying the supposedly critical comments he made about the club.

Jorge Lopez denies throwing Mets under the bus

“First and foremost, I apologize to my teammates, coaches, fans and front office,” the former All-Star posted on Instagram, via Talkin' Baseball. “I feel that I let them down yesterday, both on and off the field.”

“I also want to clarify my post-game remarks, because I had no intention of disparaging the New York Mets organization. During that interview, I spoke candidly about my personal frustrations with my personal performance and how I felt it made me ‘the worst teammate in the entire league.' Unfortunately, my efforts to address the media in English created some confusion and generated headlines that do not reflect what I was trying to express. I wish the team the best and hope that God continues to give me strength in my personal and professional life.”

Jorge Lopez was asked a follow-up question during Wednesday's media scrum concerning the alleged criticism and confirmed he was referring to the Mets, but the Puerto Rican hurler also made other remarks that could suggest he was actually talking about his own actions and not New York's ongoing struggles. There is always a chance that the language barrier resulted in some confusion.

Not all fans will buy that, however. Regardless, Lopez still exploded as he was coming off the field. Publicly saying he “did not regret” throwing his glove in the aftermath of everything only added fuel to the fire and clearly did not sit well with management.

The 31-year-old finishes his tenure in Flushing with a 3.76 ERA, 19 strikeouts and two saves in 26 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed a combined five runs across his last three outings. The reason for Lopez's actions and scuffles could potentially be explained by an extremely serious health issue facing his family.

Boomer Esiason sheds light on Jorge Lopez's current priorities

Former MVP quarterback and longtime New York radio personality Boomer Esiason revealed on air that the pitcher's son is waiting for a transplant, per Awful Announcing. One can see how it would be unimaginably difficult to keep his emotions in check. Perhaps this time away from baseball will allow him to focus all his energy on his son's well-being.

Mets Fans will presumably view this situation in a completely different light. With bullpen depth being a chronic issue around the MLB, Jorge Lopez should eventually find his way back to The Show. But this obviously goes far beyond baseball. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.