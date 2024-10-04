Down 2-0 in the top of the ninth inning in a win-or-go-home Game 3 of the Wild Card round to the Milwaukee Brewers, it looked like the New York Mets were about to bow out of the postseason. Then, up stepped Pete Alonso.

With runners on first and third and one out, Alonso worked a 3-1 count against Brewers' relief ace Devin Williams and crushed a go-ahead three-run home run just over the right field wall to give the Mets a late 3-2 lead.

Alonso became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit a go-ahead home run while trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game per OPTAStats.

Later in the inning, Mets outfielder Starling Marte gave the Mets an insurance run after he drove in Jesse Winker with a single to right field. That 4-2 lead would hold as the Mets advanced past the Brewers to earn a spot in the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets fans went crazy after Alonso's home run!

New York Mets beat Milwaukee Brewers to advance to National League Division Series

The last few days have been an absolute whirlwind for the Mets. First, they beat the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday to clinch a spot in the postseason. Then, they beat the Brewers 8-4 in Game 1 of the Wild Card round following a commanding offensive performance. In Game 2, things were looking good for the Mets until they gave up a late pinch-hit home run to put the Brewers ahead.

Then, in Game 3, Alonso came in to save the day. After allowing heartbreaking back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, things seemed pretty desperate for the Mets. His three-run home run gave the Mets the lead as they clinched a spot in the NLDS against their arch-rivals, the Phillies.