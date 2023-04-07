Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Mets have already dealt with a number of injury concerns to open the 2023 season. Edwin Diaz is expected to miss the entire year after suffering an injury during the World Baseball Classic, while Justin Verlander was placed on the injured list prior to Opening Day. Nevertheless, both Diaz and Verlander were honored ahead of the Mets’ home opener on Friday.

Edwin Diaz walked onto the field with his reliever-entry song playing in the background, per the Mets Twitter.

Verlander, who signed with the Mets during the offseason, received a warm welcome from the fans, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter.

Verlander is hoping to return by the end of the month. The reigning American League Cy Young winner was one of the biggest additions of the offseason. At 40-years old, the future Hall of Famer remains one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. The Mets’ duo of Verlander and Max Scherzer atop their rotation will take them a long way in 2023.

Diaz, as mentioned earlier, is expected to miss the season. He believes there’s a chance that he could return towards the end of the 2023 campaign. Regardless of what ultimately happens, Mets fans won’t see him in action for a long while.

New York is off to a mediocre 3-4 start. They were recently swept in Milwaukee by the Brewers. The Mets will try to turn things around at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Perhaps playing in front of their home fans will give them the necessary spark and motivation to get back on track.