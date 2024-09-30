The New York Mets clinched a spot in the playoffs after scoring eight runs in the last two innings to surge to the win against the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta must win the second of today's double-header to secure passage to the postseason. After allowing four runs, two earned, to give the lead back to the Braves, Edwin Diaz offered a blunt NSFW message to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza after being told by pitching coach Jeremy Hefner that he was done after the eighth inning, per The Athletic's Tim Britton.

“I’m going back out. I don’t care what you say, I’m going back out,” Diaz said. “I got this shit.”

Diaz closed out the game in the ninth to secure the win. He finished with 1.2 innings pitched, three hits, two earned runs, one walk, two strikeouts, a blown save and the win.

Mets' big turnaround rewarded with postseason berth

It wasn't always pretty, but the Mets are still in it. They've come a long way since their 2023 75-87 season. It's easy to forget the Mets were excellent in 2022, powered by one of the best pitching staffs that year.

The Mets were bailed out by Francisco Lindor, who hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth and then jacked a home run in the ninth to retake the lead 8-7.

“It was just a great overall team win. Extremely special, it's been a long journey,” Lindor said. “It has been hard. It has been an uphill fight since the beginning of the year. We never quit. We're definitely going to enjoy this one.”

“I really wanted this one. Not for myself but guys like (Jose) Iglesias, everybody in that clubhouse,: Lindor said. “Steve Cohen, everybody. Our families, my wife, my daughters back home. I wanted it for everybody.”

If the Mets win Game 2 against the Braves, New York will receive the fifth seed, and Arizona will receive the sixth seed. If the Braves win, they get the fifth seed, the Mets will receive the sixth seed with Arizona losing the tiebreaker.