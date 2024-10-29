The New York Mets had a magical 2024 season. After starting 0-5 and sitting 11 games under .500 in June, they made a miracle run to the playoffs. Francisco Lindor was the reason, as he put together an MVP-caliber season to lift the Mets to the playoffs. After they were eliminated in the NLCS, Lindor posted a thank you video to the fans on his Instagram.

The video is full of the greatest moments of the 2024 Mets season. Lindor's game-winning homer in Game 161 against the Braves and series-clinching grand slam against the Phillies are included. There are plenty of great regular-season moments as well, including his 100th home run in New York. The sizzle reel includes great defensive plays while including amazing fan reactions.

Mets fans have gravitated toward Lindor as their franchise player despite a few disappointing seasons. From MVP chants to singing his walk-up song, the New York faithful have embraced their shortstop. The future lies with him but it also lies with Steve Cohen, who is set up to spend big in the 2024 offseason.

David Sterns built a solid rotation on the fly in his first off-season in Queens. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana were all solid this season despite low expectations. He also brought in pop star Jose Iglesias and Jesse Winker. How can he improve the Mets this season?

The Mets will build around Francisco Lindor this winter

With the richest owner in sports stroking the checks, the Mets are set to spend this off-season. Juan Soto is the ultimate prize, as the 26-year-old hits free agency after a career year. His one year with the Yankees ended with 41 home runs and a run to the World Series that will inflate his value. Soto hitting behind Lindor would create a lineup comparable to the Dodgers in the National League.

While the pitching staff will likely change, the lineup could use another massive bat. While the lineup is already solid, they have to compete with the Dodgers and Yankees. Despite Pete Alonso's solid numbers, he let many fans down during the regular season. He could be the power bat in the lineup and the rest of the money could go to the rotation if Soto chooses elsewhere.

The Mets will be among the favorites in the National League to start 2025. Their incredible run might carry over and with Lindor and expensive reinforcements, they should succeed. Whether Grimace and OMG will be back is yet to be seen but the magic of 2024 still lingers.