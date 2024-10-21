The New York Mets had quite an interesting season in 2024, going from an underwhelming ball club to a team that nearly made the World Series. Now, this offseason raises a ton of questions, with several key free agents, headlined by Pete Alonso. Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea are also expected to test free agency.

It's become rather clear that the Mets will heavily pursue New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto, who is likely to fetch more than $500 million in his next deal. However, their other priority will definitely be strengthening the rotation.

Via ESPN's Jeff Passan:

“If Soto is the Mets' top priority, rebuilding their rotation isn't far behind. Manaea, right-hander Luis Severino, and left-hander Jose Quintana, who combined to throw more than 37% of New York's innings this season, all are expected to be free agents. Right-hander Corbin Burnes, whom Stearns selected in the fourth round of his first draft overseeing Milwaukee, is a free agent. So are left-handers Blake Snell and Max Fried. Although Cohen has shown a proclivity for handing out excessive money to starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer — both later traded — he doesn't have an overwhelming amount of opportunity there, either, with future AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (after 2026), Houston left-hander Framber Valdez (2025), right-hander Zac Gallen (2025), lefty Garrett Crochet (2026) and righty Logan Gilbert (2027) the best options after this winter.”

Those are some big names available on the open market. Yes, we saw how that went for the Mets when they brought in both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, but that won't deter from Steve Cohen pursuing top-notch arms. Burnes was solid for the Baltimore Orioles this season, while Snell started to find himself with the San Francisco Giants after a poor start.

As for Fried, he's spent his entire career as a member of the Atlanta Braves. He'd also be a valuable addition to this staff, one who has ample playoff and World Series experience. The Mets rotation had a 3.96 ERA this year and would be smart to try and bring back Manaea after he emerged as their ace. Kodai Senga should also be a lot better in 2025 with a full season under his belt.

It will be an interesting winter for the Mets. If they're able to lure Soto away from the Bronx Bombers, it would be a game-changer for this franchise.