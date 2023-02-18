New York Mets’ star shortstop Francisco Lindor is excited to represent Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Lindor recently addressed what it means to play for his home country in the WBC, per MLB on Twitter.

“It’s Game 7 everyday. I love that. I love whenever I get to wear Puerto Rico across my chest,” Lindor said. “Just give everything I got day in and day out. And I kind of like set the bar for that year. Now the teams are getting stacked, it’s sick. I’m pumped for it.”

Francisco Lindor is prepared to lead Team Puerto in the WBC. They will face plenty of stiff competition in the tournament but Puerto Rico has a chance to make some noise. In addition to Lindor, the team will feature players such as Edwin Diaz, Kike Hernandez, Jose Berrios, Marcus Stroman, Jorge Lopez, and Javier Baez.

Carlos Correa was initially expected to participate but later backed out.

Francisco Lindor was traded to the Mets ahead of the 2021 season. The shortstop struggled in his first go-around with the team, but rebounded nicely with a productive 2022 season. He ultimately slashed .270/.339/.474 with an .816 OPS and 26 home runs in 2022. Lindor will play a pivotal role in the Mets’ success once again in 2023.

New York made a number of high-profile moves during the offseason and will they be an exciting team to watch throughout the year.

For now, Francisco Lindor will focus on helping Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic ahead of the 2023 campaign.