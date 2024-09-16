One day after leaving the Mets' game Sunday against the Phillies with back discomfort, shortstop Francisco Lindor is out of the New York lineup Monday night.

Jose Iglesias will lead off and play shortstop for the Mets against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

The issue cropped back up in the first inning of the Mets' 2-1 loss to Philadelphia as he was running out of the batter's box with a leadoff single. The Mets announced he would have an MRI after the game, and Lindor told reporters that it came back promising.

“I’m great. I still have a little bit of pain but we had good news,” Lindor said. “Everything seems like it’s good. It could be 3-5 days or it could be 2-3, it depends how my back reacts. The trainers have an amazing game plan. Then it’s going to be up to [manager Carlos Mendoza] and if I feel okay to play.”

He added that “there's no strain; everything looks good,” per Newsday's Laura Albanese.

Sunday was the second time in three days that Lindor left a game early with a back injury. He was also pulled on Friday with lower back soreness before missing the Mets' game on Saturday.

“It's extremely difficult,” Lindor told reporters on Sunday. “As someone who wants to post and be available, it's difficult to come out of a game and not be available.”

In mid-September, any injury is bad news. That's especially the case here, with the Mets tied for the final National League Wild Card spot as of Monday morning. Lindor, meanwhile, is having such a good year that it prompted team president David Stearns to say the shortstop is having the best individual season in Mets history.

While that may be hyperbolic, it's not entirely baseless. The 30-year-old has compiled 6.6 bWAR while slashing .271/.342/.494 through 148 games. He has also hit 31 home runs and leads the NL in plate appearances.