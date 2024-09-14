The New York Mets won Friday's matchup 11-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was an important victory for the residents of Citi Field, who cut the Phillies' lead to seven games in the NL East. The Mets currently reside in second place, but a sweep of Philadelphia would help cut their deficit to five games. However, there was some tough news for the team despite their win, as star shortstop Francisco Lindor left the matchup with an injury. Lindor's lower back was bothering him, and he left the game because of it according to ESPN's Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

“New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor left tonight's game against Philadelphia with lower back soreness,” reported Passan on the social media platform. “He was moving around gingerly after going awkwardly into second base and is now out of the game with Mets ahead, 7-0.”

It was definitely a tough break for the Mets, as they are looking to clinch a postseason spot. Manager Carlos Mendoza is in his first year at the helm, and the team has taken to him rather well. As the team continues to move forward in 2024, as well as look into the future, Lindor at full health needs to be one of their top priorities. Hopefully the soreness in his lower back isn't a long-term problem, and he will return soon to help propel New York into the playoffs.

Francisco Lindor, Mets look to clinch another postseason appearance

The Mets currently hold the third Wild Card spot, a game ahead of their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves. Lindor is one of the top contenders for the NL MVP award and is proving once again why he's one of the best all-around players in the majors. It took him a bit to regain his form after being traded to New York after the 2020 season, but his play this season has been superb.

The 30-year-old has played 146 of the team's 147 games at shortstop and has compiled a 1.0 DWAR at the position. On offense, his prowess has been noticed throughout the season. He currently has 31 home runs and 86 RBIs, with 27 stolen bases to go with a .268 batting average. His overall 6.4 WAR is one of the best marks in all of Major League Baseball, and his presence in the lineup has been one of the catalysts for New York this season.

First baseman Pete Alonso hasn't been as prolific as usual this season and could be entering free agency in the winter. Catcher Francisco Alvarez is still growing at the major league level, and third baseman Mark Vientos has been a revelation. Yet, the Mets will go just as far as Lindor pushes them. If he misses an extended amount of time, especially at this time of year, then New York might not make the playoffs in Mendoza's inaugural season on the bench.