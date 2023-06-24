The Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals in London. Our MLB London Series odds package has our Cubs Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs Cardinals.

This MLB betting situation is not entirely unique to the 2023 season, but it is certainly a rare situation. You will recall that the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres played in Mexico earlier this season. That game was played at a very high altitude. Think of Coors Field, only dozens of times more friendly to hitters. San Diego won the first of the two games by a score of 16-11, the second by a score of 6-4. The pitching matchup in the second game was a lot better than the matchup in the first game. It seemed that the pitchers had to make a real adjustment in the second game, and they did. The first game was a complete fireworks show, a batting practice session disguised as a real game.

Will we get that in London in the first game of this two-game series? Let's remember that when the London Series debuted in 2019, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox crushed the ball and lit up the scoreboard in London Stadium, which is also the site of this Cubs-Cardinals clash. The Yankees and Red Sox played a 30-run game (17-13) and a 20-run game (12-8) in their two London clashes.

London Stadium is the regular home of the West Ham United international football club which currently competes in the Premier League. The dimensions of the stadium are small, especially in center field. The ballpark figures to allow a lot of home runs on balls which are squared up, though there isn't the same elevation as in Mexico for Giants-Padres.

Here are the Cubs-Cardinals MLB London Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB London Series Odds: Cubs-Cardinals Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+106)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 13.5 (-115)

Under: 13.5 (-105)

How To Watch Cubs vs Cardinals

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET/10:10 a.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are and have been a better team than the Cardinals this season. The Cardinals have been shockingly bad, and their lack of pitching has been exposed. The Cardinals don't have a lot of depth either in their starting rotation or in their bullpen, and so even though the Cubs do not have an elite offense, they and other National League Central teams have been able to relegate St. Louis to last place in the division. Chicago should also feel confident with Justin Steele taking the mound in this game. Steele has been a very solid and reliable pitcher for the Cubs this season. Against a Cardinal offense which has struggled for most of the first three months of this 2023 campaign, Steele should be able to get into a groove and dictate how St. Louis hitters react to him.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are a mess, but in London Stadium and its small dimensions, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt could go crazy. They could both launch a lot of homers and eliminate the advantage Justin Steele might seem to have on paper. Steele isn't going to have the same advantages he would normally have when pitching in St. Louis with its much more spacious dimensions. London Stadium is a hitter-friendly yard where the Cardinals' brawn might be rewarded.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

You might want to hammer the over here, given how much the Yankees and Red Sox scored in 2019 in London.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Over 13.5