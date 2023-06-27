New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler finally spoke out on Tuesday about the Mets' massively disappointing year. Actually, disappointing is an understatement, the Mets are straight up terrible. Owner Steve Cohen will also host a press conference ahead of tomorrow night's game. There's speculation that Mets manager Buck Showalter might be on the hot seat, but Eppler believes they have the right guy in the dugout.

When asked what he is most concerned about, Eppler said “The biggest deviation from the forecast is on the pitching side. That's deviated more than the offense. That and some of our on-field execution. Converting balls into outs, base running, and things like that,” he told SNYtv.

“Those are the things that we're all aware of, and are things that we're addressing. I think those are the things that stand out the most.”

Well, that's not exactly the most candid response. Apparently all the Mets need to do is quit being bad at baseball.

Fans want to hear a genuine, human response from the general manager who put this train wreck together. They don't want to hear phrases like “deviation from the forecast.” What is this, a weather report?

It's past time for Billy Eppler to take some accountability. He's responsible for the super-high expectations on this team, and the Mets' 35-43 record is not meeting them. New York is 16 games back in the NL East.

Not all of the Mets' shortcomings are his fault, but in a lot of ways they are.

For example Justin Verlander has been mediocre at best this year, especially considering he won AL Cy Young unanimously just last year. But this is what happens when you make a 40-year-old with some serious injury history the highest annually paid player in MLB history. Same thing with Max Scherzer, who is on the same contract at 38.

Mets fans know the pitching sucks. The team as a whole ranks 25th in ERA.

But Eppler's response also implies that the offense isn't all that bad. But the Mets rank in the bottom half in almost every major offensive stat. The only thing they're good at is not striking out.

Eppler believes in the talent on the roster and thinks the Mets can play at a high enough clip to still make the playoffs. Mets fans are tired of believing in the talent. They want something to change, and that starts with the guy calling the shots upstairs.