Jacob deGrom’s rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse was anything but a success, at least on the surface. Despite his struggles on the mound on Wednesday, the Mets feel they have seen enough for deGrom to return to the big leagues and make his 2022 MLB debut. According to Joel Sherman, Buck Showalter revealed that the Mets’ current plan is for deGrom’s next start to be in the majors.

Showalter said plan is for deGrom’s next start to be with the Mets. Not etched in stone. But said came out of rehab start today with no arm problems/red flags. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 27, 2022

So long as deGrom doesn’t have any setbacks with his arm or any new red flags, the next time fans see him in action will be for the Mets. The Mets will closely monitor deGrom over the next few days before they officially declare him ready to return to the MLB team.

Jacob deGrom was on the mound at Triple-A on Wednesday, but surrendered two home runs in the second inning. In all, he threw 67 pitches through four innings of work. He let up four earned runs, walked three batters, and struck out six against the Omaha Storm Chasers. While the results left plenty to be desired, the team feels that deGrom has shown them enough to avoid another rehab start, setting him up for his coveted season debut in Queens.

The Mets wrap up their current series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. They will have the day off on Thursday before traveling to Miami for a three-game set with the Marlins which gets underway on Friday. There’s a chance deGrom could return during the back-end of that series, otherwise, he’d likely be in line to return against the Washington Nationals. The team’s road trip will come to an end on Aug. 4, when they return home to host the Atlanta Braves.