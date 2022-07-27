Jacob deGrom serving up meatballs to minor leaguers should have Mets fans worried

Jacob deGrom made a minor-league rehab appearance on Wednesday, but things didn’t go too well for the former Cy Young winner. While Max Scherzer dished out a literal $7,000 feast after his rehab appearance in the minors, deGrom was serving up some meatballs of his own. But not in the way New York Mets fans would hope.

During the second inning of his rehab outing for the Syracuse Mets, deGrom let up two home runs, surrendering a total of four runs in the inning.

A pair of Omaha Storm Chasers hit home runs off of Jacob deGrom in the same inning! pic.twitter.com/GDdvidZAzS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 27, 2022

After giving up a solo home run at the start of the inning, deGrom let two more runners get on base before getting taken deep to opposite field by a member of the Omaha Storm Chasers.

While the first home run nearly drifted foul, deGrom received no such luck as it cruised over the wall just inside the foul pole in left field. The next homer was more difficult to stomach. The batter managed to take deGrom’s pitch and smack it the opposite way for a massive three-run shot.

The two home runs were the only hits surrendered by deGrom in the outing, but he walked three batters throughout four innings of work. In all, deGrom threw 67 pitches, surrendering four earned runs, two hits, and three walks, while striking out six. It was certainly not the outing Mets fans were hoping for from their superstar pitcher.

deGrom has missed the entire 2022 MLB season while recovering from a shoulder injury. The Mets have fared well without him, but obviously getting a player of his pedigree back will be a major boost towards the organization’s World Series aspirations.

It’s unclear if the Mets plan to give deGrom another shot in the minors before recalling him to the starting rotation, but after his latest outing at Triple-A, the team may have concerns.